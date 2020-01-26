Sunday, January 26 Forecast

Quiet and seasonal stretch coming —

Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Monday will be the nicest day this week. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with temperatures back in the lower 40’s. Showers will be possible closer to the state line. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday through the end of the week will be seasonal with a few clouds each day, maybe a shower or two on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40’s the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Saturday looks to be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.