Sunday, January 26 Forecast

Quiet and seasonal stretch coming —

Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Monday will be the nicest day this week. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with temperatures back in the lower 40’s. Showers will be possible closer to the state line. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday through the end of the week will be seasonal with a few clouds each day, maybe a shower or two on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40’s the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Saturday looks to be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Branson

36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Harrison

40°F Few Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

41° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 41° 32°

Sunday

49° / 30°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 49° 30°

Monday

52° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 52° 31°

Tuesday

41° / 30°
Rain and snow showers
Rain and snow showers 20% 41° 30°

Wednesday

45° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 31°

Thursday

45° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 33°

Friday

48° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 48° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
35°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
34°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

42°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

45°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

39°

7 PM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
10%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
10%
32°

