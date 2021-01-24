Sunday, January 24 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was a cloudy and damp finish to the weekend with a big wave of rain expected overnight. A storm is taking shape over Northern Texas and will lift northeast across the area through Monday.

For this evening, we’ve still got some fog along and south of the interstate down to about the state line. The lower visibilities with the fog should improve late this evening as rain showers spread in. The night will turn very wet with waves of rain, some heavy, moving through. There will even be some embedded thunderstorms to the south. A few of these storms could produce some hail late tonight into early Monday.

The rain will end from west to east after sunrise Monday morning. Widespread totals of 1 to 2″ of rain are expected, locally up to 3″, and this could lead to some flooding of low lying areas. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Southern Missouri through noon Monday.

The rain will exit Monday morning with clouds clearing out south of Hwy. 60, at least for a time. Peeks of sun look possible as far north as Monett, Springfield, east toward Eminence. A few additional showers may sweep across areas north of Hwy. 60 during the day. Temperatures will range from 40s north to 60s across North Central Arkansas.

Clouds should build back to the southeast Monday night making for a cloudy start to the day Tuesday. It will be colder too. Clouds will slowly clear from south to north, but it’s unclear how far north sunshine will be able to develop given the pattern. Highs will range from the 30s north to 40s south.

Cold air will be in place ahead of the next wave of precipitation Wednesday morning. Flurries or areas of light snow are expected to move through the area Wednesday morning. There could be some minor accumulations, but it doesn’t look too impactful. Temperatures will remain cold with highs only in the 30s.

Clouds will clear out Wednesday night with a cold morning expected on Thursday. Temperatures will slip into the upper teens and low 20s across a pretty good chunk of the area.

The cold morning will give way to warmer temperatures. The day as a whole looks bright with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s.

High cloudiness will be streaming back into the area on Friday. This will temper the warm-up a bit, but afternoon temperatures should still climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The clouds will be ahead of the next storm that will sweep across the area over the weekend. Rain is expected to develop on Saturday with another good soaking expected. Temperatures will be on the cool side Saturday and even colder on Sunday. It looks like clouds will once again be slow to clear out with highs in the 40s Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

44°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Branson

47°F Rain Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Areas of dense fog. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
46°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Areas of dense fog. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
46°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

40°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
38°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

West Plains

44°F Fog Feels like 39°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
43°F Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

44° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 44° 43°

Monday

53° / 29°
AM Rain
AM Rain 60% 53° 29°

Tuesday

38° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 38° 28°

Wednesday

34° / 21°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 34° 21°

Thursday

43° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 43° 27°

Friday

51° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 51° 37°

Saturday

51° / 36°
Showers
Showers 43% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
45°

45°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
45°

45°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
45°

46°

2 AM
Rain
84%
46°

46°

3 AM
Rain
98%
46°

46°

4 AM
Rain
99%
46°

46°

5 AM
Rain
100%
46°

46°

6 AM
Rain
94%
46°

46°

7 AM
Rain
87%
46°

45°

8 AM
Rain
67%
45°

45°

9 AM
Showers
48%
45°

47°

10 AM
Showers
41%
47°

48°

11 AM
Few Showers
33%
48°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
48°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
49°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
51°

53°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

54°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
54°

52°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

47°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
46°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100

Big Game Station