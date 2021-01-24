Sunday, January 24 Overnight Forecast

It was a cloudy and damp finish to the weekend with a big wave of rain expected overnight. A storm is taking shape over Northern Texas and will lift northeast across the area through Monday.

For this evening, we’ve still got some fog along and south of the interstate down to about the state line. The lower visibilities with the fog should improve late this evening as rain showers spread in. The night will turn very wet with waves of rain, some heavy, moving through. There will even be some embedded thunderstorms to the south. A few of these storms could produce some hail late tonight into early Monday.

The rain will end from west to east after sunrise Monday morning. Widespread totals of 1 to 2″ of rain are expected, locally up to 3″, and this could lead to some flooding of low lying areas. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Southern Missouri through noon Monday.

The rain will exit Monday morning with clouds clearing out south of Hwy. 60, at least for a time. Peeks of sun look possible as far north as Monett, Springfield, east toward Eminence. A few additional showers may sweep across areas north of Hwy. 60 during the day. Temperatures will range from 40s north to 60s across North Central Arkansas.

Clouds should build back to the southeast Monday night making for a cloudy start to the day Tuesday. It will be colder too. Clouds will slowly clear from south to north, but it’s unclear how far north sunshine will be able to develop given the pattern. Highs will range from the 30s north to 40s south.





Cold air will be in place ahead of the next wave of precipitation Wednesday morning. Flurries or areas of light snow are expected to move through the area Wednesday morning. There could be some minor accumulations, but it doesn’t look too impactful. Temperatures will remain cold with highs only in the 30s.

Clouds will clear out Wednesday night with a cold morning expected on Thursday. Temperatures will slip into the upper teens and low 20s across a pretty good chunk of the area.

The cold morning will give way to warmer temperatures. The day as a whole looks bright with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s.

High cloudiness will be streaming back into the area on Friday. This will temper the warm-up a bit, but afternoon temperatures should still climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The clouds will be ahead of the next storm that will sweep across the area over the weekend. Rain is expected to develop on Saturday with another good soaking expected. Temperatures will be on the cool side Saturday and even colder on Sunday. It looks like clouds will once again be slow to clear out with highs in the 40s Sunday.