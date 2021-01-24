Sunday, January 24 Forecast

Weather

Sunday you can expect scattered showers during the day. Not everyone will see rain all day long but have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s. Showers will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into Monday.

Monday looks wet with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s. Rain can be expected most of the day. As this system moves out, cold air will wrap around so some mixing will be possible Monday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s. By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between 1″-1.5″.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with cold conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Another system will move in on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and possibly some snow showers mixing in. We will end the week with a few clouds and temperatures seasonal, in the lower 40’s. Rain will again be possible by next weekend.

Rain

Springfield Mo

34°F Rain Feels like 25°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

40°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

40°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Rolla

34°F Light Rain Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
34°F Rain. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

38°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

34° / 36°
Rain
Rain 0% 34° 36°

Sunday

51° / 45°
Showers
Showers 50% 51° 45°

Monday

57° / 29°
AM Rain
AM Rain 60% 57° 29°

Tuesday

42° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 30°

Wednesday

40° / 24°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 40° 24°

Thursday

43° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 43° 29°

Friday

48° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 48° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

1 AM
Rain
100%
34°

35°

2 AM
Showers
61%
35°

35°

3 AM
Showers
40%
35°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
37°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
38°

38°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
38°

38°

7 AM
Showers
49%
38°

39°

8 AM
Showers
44%
39°

40°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
40°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

46°

1 PM
Few Showers
32%
46°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
47°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
23%
48°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
47°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
46°

46°

8 PM
Few Showers
31%
46°

46°

9 PM
Light Rain
74%
46°

47°

10 PM
Rain
83%
47°

47°

11 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

12 AM
Rain
95%
47°
