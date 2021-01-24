Sunday, January 24 Forecast

Sunday you can expect scattered showers during the day. Not everyone will see rain all day long but have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s. Showers will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into Monday.







Monday looks wet with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s. Rain can be expected most of the day. As this system moves out, cold air will wrap around so some mixing will be possible Monday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s. By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between 1″-1.5″.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with cold conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Another system will move in on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and possibly some snow showers mixing in. We will end the week with a few clouds and temperatures seasonal, in the lower 40’s. Rain will again be possible by next weekend.