Sunday, January 23 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

36° / 29°
Clear
Clear 0% 36° 29°

Monday

57° / 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 57° 17°

Tuesday

28° / 11°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 28° 11°

Wednesday

33° / 24°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 33° 24°

Thursday

43° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 43° 18°

Friday

34° / 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 34° 22°

Saturday

53° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 53° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

11 PM
Clear
2%
32°

34°

12 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
2%
33°

34°

2 AM
Clear
2%
34°

35°

3 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
2%
35°

36°

6 AM
Clear
5%
36°

37°

7 AM
Clear
4%
37°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
38°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

44°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

41°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

39°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
37°

35°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
35°

We’re shaking off the cold of last week. Afternoon highs were well above freezing over the weekend and look even warmer on Monday ahead of the next blast of cold.

We’ll be ahead of a cold front Monday. Skies will start sunny, but there will be a wave of high cloudiness that will spread south during the day. Temperatures will climb into the 50s north of the state line, with low 60s possible to the south.

The mild Monday will give way to another blast of frigid weather Tuesday as January’s roller coaster ride in temperatures continues.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will settle in the teens, climbing back into the 20s during the day. Most of the Ozarks will remain below freezing throughout the day.

A frigid night will follow with single-digit lows closer to Central Missouri and lows in the teens further south.

Wednesday will be bright and cold with temperatures climbing back up into the 30s.

The next cold front will approach on Thursday with southwest winds blowing in slightly warmer air. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s Thursday afternoon ahead of the cold front with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. It looks like the front will slip through dry.

Another shot of cold weather will follow the front for Friday with highs in the 30s.

Warmer weather follows over the weekend as the cold pattern relaxes and westerly winds blow in the warmer weather. It looks like highs in the 50s will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

29°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

30°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

29°F Fair Feels like 29°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

