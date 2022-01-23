Sunday, January 23 Overnight Forecast

We’re shaking off the cold of last week. Afternoon highs were well above freezing over the weekend and look even warmer on Monday ahead of the next blast of cold.

We’ll be ahead of a cold front Monday. Skies will start sunny, but there will be a wave of high cloudiness that will spread south during the day. Temperatures will climb into the 50s north of the state line, with low 60s possible to the south.







The mild Monday will give way to another blast of frigid weather Tuesday as January’s roller coaster ride in temperatures continues.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will settle in the teens, climbing back into the 20s during the day. Most of the Ozarks will remain below freezing throughout the day.





A frigid night will follow with single-digit lows closer to Central Missouri and lows in the teens further south.

Wednesday will be bright and cold with temperatures climbing back up into the 30s.

The next cold front will approach on Thursday with southwest winds blowing in slightly warmer air. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s Thursday afternoon ahead of the cold front with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. It looks like the front will slip through dry.

Another shot of cold weather will follow the front for Friday with highs in the 30s.

Warmer weather follows over the weekend as the cold pattern relaxes and westerly winds blow in the warmer weather. It looks like highs in the 50s will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.