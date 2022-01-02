Sunday, January 2 Overnight Forecast

Our first bitter blast of the year and season delivered below freezing highs and a light coating of snow. Light snow and flurries lingered into the morning hours with totals ranging from a dusting south to as much as 1″ to the north. Temperatures struggled to warm out of the teens with highs in the low to mid-20s west to upper teens east where clouds lingered longest.

Looking ahead, the cold will be easing heading into the workweek, but another blast of arctic air is in store later this week.

For tonight, we’ll have clear skies with temperatures falling into the low to mid-teens. A frigid Monday morning will give way to warmer temperatures as southwest winds slowly push the arctic air out of the Ozarks. A full day of sunshine will thaw the area out with highs in the low to mid-40s.





We’ll be ahead of a cold front Tuesday with gusty southerly winds and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb to near 50°. Winds will be brisk throughout the day with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible.

A shot of colder air will move in by Wednesday. The day will remain mostly sunny, but temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s.

Even colder weather arrives with an arctic front that will sweep in by Thursday morning. The blast of cold may come with some light wintry weather as well. Right now, it looks like any snow accumulations would be light. Temperatures won’t budge much during the day with arctic air pouring into the area. Temperatures may actually slide from the low 20s into the teens by late afternoon. This will come with wind chills in the single digits.

The cold will linger into Friday with temperatures struggling to get much above freezing during the afternoon.

Warmer weather will develop Saturday ahead of another cold only to turn chillier behind the front on Sunday.

