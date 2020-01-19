Sunday, January 19 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold and sunny, next rain chances —

Sunday will be cold and sunny. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 30’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle teens.

We’ll start off Monday with temperatures in the teens. Highs will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for a snow shower or two but with little accumulations. Overnight lows will again be in the teens and mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures topping off in the lower 40’s and sunny skies. Clouds will increase through the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 20’s.

Wednesday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will increase late in the evening. Temperatures will be in the lower 40’s during the day with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A wintry mix is also possible.

Thursday, we have another chance of showers with temperatures in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Another chance of a wintry mix is possible.

Friday will be in the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. We stay cloudy and in the 40’s into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

27°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

42° / 22°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 22°

Sunday

34° / 15°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 34° 15°

Monday

30° / 15°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 30° 15°

Tuesday

40° / 23°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 40° 23°

Wednesday

43° / 33°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 43° 33°

Thursday

43° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 43° 34°

Friday

45° / 31°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 40% 45° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

25°

2 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

3 AM
Clear
0%
24°

24°

4 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

5 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

6 AM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

7 AM
Clear
0%
22°

22°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
22°

24°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
24°

26°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
26°

28°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

29°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
29°

31°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
31°

31°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
31°

31°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
31°

29°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
29°

27°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

24°

6 PM
Clear
0%
24°

22°

7 PM
Clear
0%
22°

20°

8 PM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

9 PM
Clear
0%
19°

17°

10 PM
Clear
0%
17°

17°

11 PM
Clear
0%
17°

17°

12 AM
Clear
0%
17°

16°

1 AM
Clear
0%
16°

Trending Stories