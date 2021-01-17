Sunday, January 17 Overnight Forecast

Sun returned to most of the area on Sunday, melting off what’s left of Friday’s snowfall. Temperatures climbed into the 40s in most areas Sunday afternoon with the warming trend continuing into Monday.

For tonight, we’ll find partly cloudy skies with temperatures slipping into the 20s.

MLK Day will feature quite a bit of cloud cover as a clipper sweeps into the area. There will be some sun though, especially early and developing again later in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s southwest to 40s northeast. Temperatures will be chilliest closer to Rolla and Vichy where skies will be cloudier and there will even be a chance for a light shower.





A front will usher in some colder air by Tuesday. Clouds will be thick to start the day, thinning out during the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-40s.





Wednesday and Thursday will be our nicest days of the week. Mostly sunny skies are on the table for both days with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Colder weather returns as we finish up the week. We could see a few flurries or sprinkles early Friday with clouds clearing out. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-40s.

Weekend weather will offer up some sun on Saturday with temperatures remaining chilly. Clouds will thicken up heading into Saturday evening with precipitation moving in by Sunday morning. Temperatures may be cold enough to support a light wintry mix early in the day Sunday with a changeover to rain. Temperatures will remain chilly.