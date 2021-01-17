Sunday, January 17 Overnight Forecast

Sun returned to most of the area on Sunday, melting off what’s left of Friday’s snowfall. Temperatures climbed into the 40s in most areas Sunday afternoon with the warming trend continuing into Monday.

For tonight, we’ll find partly cloudy skies with temperatures slipping into the 20s.

MLK Day will feature quite a bit of cloud cover as a clipper sweeps into the area. There will be some sun though, especially early and developing again later in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s southwest to 40s northeast. Temperatures will be chilliest closer to Rolla and Vichy where skies will be cloudier and there will even be a chance for a light shower.

A front will usher in some colder air by Tuesday. Clouds will be thick to start the day, thinning out during the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our nicest days of the week. Mostly sunny skies are on the table for both days with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Colder weather returns as we finish up the week. We could see a few flurries or sprinkles early Friday with clouds clearing out. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-40s.

Weekend weather will offer up some sun on Saturday with temperatures remaining chilly. Clouds will thicken up heading into Saturday evening with precipitation moving in by Sunday morning. Temperatures may be cold enough to support a light wintry mix early in the day Sunday with a changeover to rain. Temperatures will remain chilly.

Clear

Springfield Mo

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partially clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

35°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

32°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

33° / 26°
Clear
Clear 0% 33° 26°

Monday

51° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 51° 30°

Tuesday

42° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 42° 27°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 37°

Thursday

54° / 32°
Showers
Showers 30% 54° 32°

Friday

44° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 44° 27°

Saturday

42° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 42° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

12 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
2%
32°

30°

3 AM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

4 AM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
30°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
30°

30°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
30°

30°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
30°

33°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

38°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
38°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

46°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

43°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
43°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
39°

37°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
37°

36°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
36°
