Sunday, January 17 Forecast

A weak upper system will move through Central Missouri and could potentially bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the eastern Ozarks for the day on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. We might see some sunshine, especially in southwest Missouri during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s with a few clouds.

Monday will be warmer and above average for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s. A cold front will push through the region overnight. It won’t bring showers but will bring colder air.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or two. There will be limited moisture so showers won’t have much to feed off of; just something to keep an eye on. Showers are more likely south of the state line. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s Rain will be possible by Thursday. The weekend looks quiet and seasonal.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

31°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

31°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

35°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

31°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
27°F Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

32°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

32° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 32° 26°

Sunday

40° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 40° 24°

Monday

51° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 51° 33°

Tuesday

43° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 43° 28°

Wednesday

49° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 41°

Thursday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 30% 51° 33°

Friday

42° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 42° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
31°

30°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
30°

30°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
30°

28°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
28°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
2%
27°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
26°

26°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
26°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
29°

32°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
32°

35°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

37°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

38°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

40°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

41°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
40°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
38°

37°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
37°

35°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

33°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
33°

32°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
32°

31°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
31°

30°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°
