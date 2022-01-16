Sunday, January 16 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

28° / 25°
Clear
Clear 0% 28° 25°

Monday

42° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 42° 32°

Tuesday

55° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 55° 32°

Wednesday

35° / 10°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 35° 10°

Thursday

23° / 10°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 23° 10°

Friday

31° / 20°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 31° 20°

Saturday

37° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 37° 18°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

12 AM
Clear
3%
28°

29°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
29°

29°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
29°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
31°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
31°

29°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
29°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
29°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
29°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
28°

30°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
30°

31°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
31°

33°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
33°

36°

12 PM
Sunny
4%
36°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
3%
38°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
3%
40°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
40°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
4%
40°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
6%
39°

37°

6 PM
Clear
7%
37°

36°

7 PM
Clear
7%
36°

36°

8 PM
Clear
8%
36°

35°

9 PM
Clear
8%
35°

35°

10 PM
Clear
7%
35°

34°

11 PM
Clear
7%
34°

Snow continues to blanket most of the area. The light winds and snow cover kept low cloudiness parked over the area which also kept temperatures in the icebox.

Clouds will gradually clear out overnight with temperatures holding steady in the 20s.

Another surge of clouds will build south across areas near and east of Hwy. 65 Monday morning. This will make for a mostly cloudy morning for areas east of the highway while areas to the west enjoy sunshine. Winds out of the west will gradually push the cloudiness back out during the afternoon with most of the Ozarks enjoying some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will head higher, but it will still be chilly, particularly off to the east and across areas with deeper snow cover to the south.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week. Southwest winds will usher in warmer air, but we’ll also have a blanket of high cloudiness over the area muting the warmup. Temperatures should still manage to warm into the 50s with much of the snow melting away.

The pattern does a quick about-face as waves of cold weather send us back into an extended cold snap.

The first wave moves in Wednesday. We’re looking at morning highs in the mid 30s with temperatures falling into the 20s. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy. There could be some drizzle behind the cold front as it drops south through Northern Arkansas, but the precipitation is expected to move out ahead of subfreezing temperatures.

Thursday will be frigid from start to finish. Readings will dip into the single digits and teens Thursday morning and only warm into the upper teens and 20s Thursday afternoon.

The wave of cold will begin to recede Friday, but much of the area can still expect highs below freezing.

The cold will ease a bit this weekend, but temperatures will remain colder than normal. Another wave of cold air will build in keeping the pattern cold through Sunday. We may see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend, but no rain or snow is expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Clear

Springfield Mo

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

30°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

28°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

29°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 19°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

