Sunday, January 16 Overnight Forecast

Snow continues to blanket most of the area. The light winds and snow cover kept low cloudiness parked over the area which also kept temperatures in the icebox.





Clouds will gradually clear out overnight with temperatures holding steady in the 20s.

Another surge of clouds will build south across areas near and east of Hwy. 65 Monday morning. This will make for a mostly cloudy morning for areas east of the highway while areas to the west enjoy sunshine. Winds out of the west will gradually push the cloudiness back out during the afternoon with most of the Ozarks enjoying some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will head higher, but it will still be chilly, particularly off to the east and across areas with deeper snow cover to the south.







Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week. Southwest winds will usher in warmer air, but we’ll also have a blanket of high cloudiness over the area muting the warmup. Temperatures should still manage to warm into the 50s with much of the snow melting away.

The pattern does a quick about-face as waves of cold weather send us back into an extended cold snap.

The first wave moves in Wednesday. We’re looking at morning highs in the mid 30s with temperatures falling into the 20s. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy. There could be some drizzle behind the cold front as it drops south through Northern Arkansas, but the precipitation is expected to move out ahead of subfreezing temperatures.

Thursday will be frigid from start to finish. Readings will dip into the single digits and teens Thursday morning and only warm into the upper teens and 20s Thursday afternoon.

The wave of cold will begin to recede Friday, but much of the area can still expect highs below freezing.





The cold will ease a bit this weekend, but temperatures will remain colder than normal. Another wave of cold air will build in keeping the pattern cold through Sunday. We may see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend, but no rain or snow is expected.