Temperatures are quickly dropping across the region, with feels like in the teens. Morning temperatures will drop to the upper teens and lower 20s. Roads are already becoming icy, so if you don’t have to travel tonight, don’t. The slick roads will spill into this morning before melting away. The clouds will be sticking around for part of the day before pushing to the east. The sun will be coming back out this afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid-30s across the Ozarks. Monday will be the start of a short relief from cold temperatures. The winds will pick back up on Monday too. The 7-day forecast will be warm through Tuesday, but another system will bring temperatures back to the 30s Wednesday and 20s by Thursday!
Sunday, January 16 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo27°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F Partly cloudy with snow showers around early. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson30°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison30°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Precip
- 69%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla23°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F Some clouds. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains29°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous