The Arctic assault was felt last night as temperatures dipped into the negatives. When you factored in the wind chill, most of the night felt like -20 outside. Cold air will stick around for today.



The high temperatures will only climb to a forecasted 3 degrees in Springfield. If that occurs, it will be a new record for the coldest high temperature occurring on the date. Winds will be in the teens for the majority of the day. The wind chill will be pushing -25 degrees for the morning hours.

Dangerous cold temperatures are only half the story. For the afternoon we are expecting snowfall with major travel impacts.

Snowfall will approach from West to East today. Most areas south of I-44 will be seeing snowfall by 3.

The highest totals will be occurring in Central Arkansas and begin to taper off further up North. Northern Arkansas can see as much as 3-5″ with some localized areas witnessing even higher. Across the state line and south of I-44, totals will still be an impressive 1-3″.

Today’s snowfall will wrap up this evening and transition to a quiet but chilly night. Temperatures will once again dip below zero. We will have an additional chance of snow for MLK Day.

While regions above I-44 won’t see a lot of snow on Sunday, more will be arriving tomorrow with an additional wave. All said and done, you can expect to see somewhere between a dusting to 1 inch.

The Arctic assault maintains its grip for Tuesday before warmer weather arrives Wednesday. This humpday temperatures can climb out of freezing for a high. I know that’s not the warmest in the world but much much nicer than what we are dealing with now.