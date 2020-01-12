Sunday, January 12 Forecast

Cold Sunday, Thawing Out Monday —

WOW. What a crazy and busy 48 hours it has been here in southwest Missouri. Severe warnings, tornado warnings, winter storm warnings, snow, just a basket of everything. Good news: quiet weather is expected for the next few days.

Areal Flood warnings continue until Sunday morning for all of our Missouri counties. REMEMBER: Turn around, don’t drown.

Sunday, clouds will be slow to clear and temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40’s with some sunshine by the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be able to top off in the lower and middle 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but warm with temperatures in the upper 50’s and overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will be in the lower 60’s. A strong cold front will push in, maybe drop a few showers, but bring colder conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Thursday will be cold with highs in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the 30’s.

Our next chance of rain will come Friday.

Overcast

Springfield

21°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Branson

25°F Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

25°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

34° / 18°
Snow likely
Snow likely 60% 34° 18°

Sunday

45° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 45° 28°

Monday

55° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 55° 41°

Tuesday

57° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 57° 47°

Wednesday

62° / 25°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 62° 25°

Thursday

42° / 35°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 42° 35°

Friday

48° / 27°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 48° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

21°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

22°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

22°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

26°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

30°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
30°

34°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

37°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

43°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

38°

6 PM
Clear
10%
38°

36°

7 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

8 PM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

10 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

11 PM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

12 AM
Clear
10%
32°

