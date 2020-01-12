Sunday, January 12 Forecast

Cold Sunday, Thawing Out Monday —

WOW. What a crazy and busy 48 hours it has been here in southwest Missouri. Severe warnings, tornado warnings, winter storm warnings, snow, just a basket of everything. Good news: quiet weather is expected for the next few days.

RECORD RAINFALL: We set new records in Springfield, Joplin, Rolla, and West Plains yesterday for recorded rainfall! We saw almost 4" here in Springfield! #kolr10wx #mowx pic.twitter.com/PZQSQPDZRn — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) January 11, 2020

Areal Flood warnings continue until Sunday morning for all of our Missouri counties. REMEMBER: Turn around, don’t drown.

Sunday, clouds will be slow to clear and temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40’s with some sunshine by the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be able to top off in the lower and middle 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but warm with temperatures in the upper 50’s and overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will be in the lower 60’s. A strong cold front will push in, maybe drop a few showers, but bring colder conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Thursday will be cold with highs in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the 30’s.

Our next chance of rain will come Friday.