Sunday, January 10 Overnight Forecast

It’s been a cloudy, cold stretch of weather going back to Wednesday of last week. We saw some afternoon sun today, but temperatures remained cold. It looks like we’re in for a repeat on Monday before a much warmer and sunnier pattern can really take hold.

For tonight, look for temperatures to tumble into the low 20s. Low clouds will build down from the north, overspreading areas near Hwy. 60 by morning. This will make for another rather cloudy and cold start to the day Monday. The clouds will gradually thin out though from west to east by Monday afternoon with the day ending on a sunny note. Temperatures will remain cold with cloudier areas once again dealing with highs in the 30s.





Sunshine and southwest winds will take over on Tuesday, a warm combination that should send afternoon highs into the low 50s. Wednesday will feature more of the same with winds becoming rather breezy. Afternoon highs will be well into the 50s.

Another dip in the jet will develop across the Plains and East by Thursday. This will send a cold front through the area on Thursday. Temperatures should manage to climb into the 50s before the colder air arrives though. Right now, it only looks like some cloud cover with the front as it moves through.

Colder weather will settle back in as we finish the week and head into the upcoming weekend. Another system is set to move through over the weekend, bringing some clouds to the area. Precipitation chances look pretty limited at this time.