Sunday, January 10 Forecast

Sunday temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s with decreasing clouds.

A storm system looks to pass to our south Sunday/Monday and that could bring some snow to parts of the southeast. That system doesn’t look to impact us here locally.

Monday will be sunny and the start of our gradual warming trend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 50’s with a few clouds by Thursday. The pattern looks to change starting on Friday with cooler conditions.

Friday and Saturday look seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and sunny skies.

Fair

Springfield Mo

24°F Fair Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

28°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

24°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

28°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

30°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

35° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 27°

Sunday

35° / 21°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 21°

Monday

41° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 41° 25°

Tuesday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 49° 29°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 53° 35°

Thursday

55° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 55° 32°

Friday

45° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 45° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

25°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
25°

24°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
24°

24°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
24°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
23°

22°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
22°

22°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
22°

23°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
23°

25°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
25°

27°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
27°

29°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

30°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
30°

32°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
32°

34°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

34°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

34°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

30°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
30°

29°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
29°

27°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
27°

25°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
25°

25°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
25°

25°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
25°

23°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
23°
