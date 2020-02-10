Sunday, February 9 Overnight Forecast

Chilly weather returns as we start a new week. The colder temperatures will come with clouds and another soaker of a storm that could bring a bit of snow for some later this week.

For tonight, a cold front will continue to sag southeast across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Showers will give way to some lingering drizzle as temperatures continue to slide, and there may be a brief window of freezing drizzle near and north of the interstate later tonight. No issues are expected. Temperatures by morning will range from the upper 20s north to near 40° across Northern Arkansas.

Some drizzle may linger to the south through sunrise, but it should quickly end. Clouds will thin, but it looks like we’re going to hold onto a lot of high cloudiness throughout the day making for mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures look chilly with highs ranging from near 40° north to mid-40s south.

A weak storm will bring a round of light rain or snow flurries to the area Tuesday night. Another mostly cloudy and cold day will follow on Tuesday.

A stronger storm will shove rain back into the area Tuesday night with a cold rain across the Ozarks on Wednesday. We’ll have to keep an eye on the northern edge of the precipitation early Wednesday for the possibility of a light wintry mix. This would impact areas closer to Central Missouri. A changeover to light snow is possible from northwest to southeast as colder air moves in. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s with arctic air arriving near sunrise Thursday.

Any accumulations look minor right now. Heavier snow looks possible closer to I-70 with the possibility of a dusting further south into Southern Missouri.

Arctic air will briefly flood the area on Thursday with morning lows in the upper teens and afternoon highs at or a little below freezing. Skies look like they’ll become mostly sunny though.

A very cold night will follow with lows in the teens followed by the beginnings of another warming trend on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Weekend weather looks warmer. Skies look partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Some rain showers look possible Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures remaining mild for February.

Overcast

Springfield

40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
29°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
35°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
30°F Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
38°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

60° / 29°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 60° 29°

Monday

42° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 42° 30°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 43° 34°

Wednesday

39° / 19°
Rain and snow
Rain and snow 70% 39° 19°

Thursday

30° / 16°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 30° 16°

Friday

42° / 28°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 42° 28°

Saturday

51° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 51° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

12 AM
Showers
40%
39°

38°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

36°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
30°

32°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

34°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

38°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

36°

10 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
36°

35°

11 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
40%
35°

