Sunday, February 9 Overnight Forecast

Chilly weather returns as we start a new week. The colder temperatures will come with clouds and another soaker of a storm that could bring a bit of snow for some later this week.

For tonight, a cold front will continue to sag southeast across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Showers will give way to some lingering drizzle as temperatures continue to slide, and there may be a brief window of freezing drizzle near and north of the interstate later tonight. No issues are expected. Temperatures by morning will range from the upper 20s north to near 40° across Northern Arkansas.

Some drizzle may linger to the south through sunrise, but it should quickly end. Clouds will thin, but it looks like we’re going to hold onto a lot of high cloudiness throughout the day making for mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures look chilly with highs ranging from near 40° north to mid-40s south.

A weak storm will bring a round of light rain or snow flurries to the area Tuesday night. Another mostly cloudy and cold day will follow on Tuesday.

A stronger storm will shove rain back into the area Tuesday night with a cold rain across the Ozarks on Wednesday. We’ll have to keep an eye on the northern edge of the precipitation early Wednesday for the possibility of a light wintry mix. This would impact areas closer to Central Missouri. A changeover to light snow is possible from northwest to southeast as colder air moves in. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s with arctic air arriving near sunrise Thursday.

Any accumulations look minor right now. Heavier snow looks possible closer to I-70 with the possibility of a dusting further south into Southern Missouri.

Arctic air will briefly flood the area on Thursday with morning lows in the upper teens and afternoon highs at or a little below freezing. Skies look like they’ll become mostly sunny though.

A very cold night will follow with lows in the teens followed by the beginnings of another warming trend on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Weekend weather looks warmer. Skies look partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Some rain showers look possible Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures remaining mild for February.