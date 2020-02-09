Sunday, February 9 Forecast

Weather

Showers for Sunday, showers return midweek --

Sunday, drizzle will transition to rain. Showers will continue for most of the day and into the overnight hours. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s. A few flakes could mix in overnight into the morning with no accumulations and no road impacts expected.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Tuesday will, again, be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s. Showers arrive late into the overnight hours.

Wednesday will begin out next active pattern. Temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with showers likely during the day. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s so as the rain wraps up, a few flakes could mix in.

Thursday and Friday will be similar. Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with more sunshine and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

42°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Becoming windy with drizzle developing late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies early. Becoming windy with drizzle developing late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Branson

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Becoming cloudy with periods of drizzle late. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear skies early. Becoming cloudy with periods of drizzle late. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Harrison

44°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Rolla

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to low clouds and drizzle overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to low clouds and drizzle overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

West Plains

39°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
31°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

46° / 37°
Mostly cloudy and windy
Mostly cloudy and windy 10% 46° 37°

Sunday

55° / 30°
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy 50% 55° 30°

Monday

41° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 41° 30°

Tuesday

44° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 44° 34°

Wednesday

43° / 29°
Rain and freezing rain
Rain and freezing rain 50% 43° 29°

Thursday

39° / 23°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 39° 23°

Friday

42° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 42° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
38°

41°

4 AM
Drizzle/Wind
30%
41°

42°

5 AM
Drizzle/Wind
30%
42°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
42°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
43°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
44°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
46°

48°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
48°

51°

11 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
51°

52°

12 PM
Light Rain/Wind
60%
52°

53°

1 PM
Light Rain
80%
53°

53°

2 PM
Rain
80%
53°

54°

3 PM
Rain
80%
54°

53°

4 PM
Rain
90%
53°

53°

5 PM
Rain
90%
53°

50°

6 PM
Rain
90%
50°

48°

7 PM
Rain
80%
48°

46°

8 PM
Light Rain
60%
46°

43°

9 PM
Light Rain
60%
43°

40°

10 PM
Showers
40%
40°

37°

11 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

12 AM
Showers
40%
37°

36°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

