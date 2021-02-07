Sunday, February 7 Overnight Forecast

Cold air settled in Saturday evening and didn’t let go on Sunday. Temperatures only warmed into the mid 20s in Springfield with highs in the upper teens north of Hwy. 54. This is just the tip of the iceberg with cold and icy weather over the next few days before turning even colder by the weekend.





For tonight, we’re looking at a risk of freezing drizzle. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for much of the area into Monday. An extended period of freezing temperatures will make it easy for untreated roads to become slick overnight. Freezing drizzle will continue through Monday morning and may pick up in intensity by mid to late morning and continue through the afternoon. Accumulations of ice will be light, generally under a tenth of an inch. Road impacts will be the main concern. There should be some improvement to road conditions as temperatures warm to near freezing and the higher sun angle helps to thaw roads.







The pattern will remain a cold and icy one with a chance for more light freezing rain or freezing drizzle through Tuesday and Wednesday. Light snow will be more likely closer to Central Missouri where the cold airmass is deeper. Amounts of ice or snow will be light, but enough to cause concern for slick roads. This will especially be true at night and into the morning on both days.

The pattern will turn even colder late this week through the upcoming weekend as the core of the cold airmass drops south into the U.S. There could be a bit more light snow Thursday and then again Saturday, but the bigger story will be the cold. Highs will be in the teens and 20s through the period with lows in the single digits and teens. Lows could be even colder if we happen to develop some snow cover and clouds can thin out overnight.

The pattern looks like it will remain cold into the following week. There will be a risk for more wintry weather too.