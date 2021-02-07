Sunday, February 7 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Cold air settled in Saturday evening and didn’t let go on Sunday. Temperatures only warmed into the mid 20s in Springfield with highs in the upper teens north of Hwy. 54. This is just the tip of the iceberg with cold and icy weather over the next few days before turning even colder by the weekend.

For tonight, we’re looking at a risk of freezing drizzle. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for much of the area into Monday. An extended period of freezing temperatures will make it easy for untreated roads to become slick overnight. Freezing drizzle will continue through Monday morning and may pick up in intensity by mid to late morning and continue through the afternoon. Accumulations of ice will be light, generally under a tenth of an inch. Road impacts will be the main concern. There should be some improvement to road conditions as temperatures warm to near freezing and the higher sun angle helps to thaw roads.

The pattern will remain a cold and icy one with a chance for more light freezing rain or freezing drizzle through Tuesday and Wednesday. Light snow will be more likely closer to Central Missouri where the cold airmass is deeper. Amounts of ice or snow will be light, but enough to cause concern for slick roads. This will especially be true at night and into the morning on both days.

The pattern will turn even colder late this week through the upcoming weekend as the core of the cold airmass drops south into the U.S. There could be a bit more light snow Thursday and then again Saturday, but the bigger story will be the cold. Highs will be in the teens and 20s through the period with lows in the single digits and teens. Lows could be even colder if we happen to develop some snow cover and clouds can thin out overnight.

The pattern looks like it will remain cold into the following week. There will be a risk for more wintry weather too.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

25°F Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly cloudy sky. Low 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A mostly cloudy sky. Low 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

26°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Harrison

24°F Fog Feels like 15°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

23°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

22°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

35° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 35° 25°

Monday

32° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 32° 24°

Tuesday

30° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 30° 25°

Wednesday

29° / 16°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 29° 16°

Thursday

24° / 11°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 19% 24° 11°

Friday

23° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 23°

Saturday

19° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 19°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

2 AM
Cloudy
8%
26°

26°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
26°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
28°

28°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
28°

28°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
28°

27°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
27°

27°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
27°

28°

9 AM
Snow Showers
35%
28°

29°

10 AM
Snow Showers
38%
29°

30°

11 AM
Snow Showers
44%
30°

31°

12 PM
Few Snow Showers
34%
31°

31°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
31°

32°

2 PM
Few Snow Showers
32%
32°

33°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
33°

32°

4 PM
Few Snow Showers
32%
32°

33°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
33°

33°

6 PM
Showers
46%
33°

32°

7 PM
Light Rain/Freezing Rain
48%
32°

32°

8 PM
Light Rain/Freezing Rain
40%
32°

31°

9 PM
Light Freezing Rain
42%
31°

30°

10 PM
Light Freezing Rain
46%
30°

30°

11 PM
Light Freezing Rain
49%
30°

29°

12 AM
Light Freezing Rain
45%
29°

