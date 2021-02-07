Sunday, February 7 Forecast

Sunday we will be mostly cloudy with temperatures stuck in the middle 30’s. Light snow flurries are possible closer to Central Missouri. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Monday a cold front will come in and that could bring in a mix of rain and snow showers late in the day. Light freezing drizzle and light snow showers are possible. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower teens.

Wednesday and Thursday look cold with light snow showers possible both days. The arctic air will start to move in Thursday. Wednesday temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens. Thursday, temperatures will top off in the middle 20’s with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the single digits and lower 10’s.

Friday and Saturday look bitterly cold. Temperatures will top off in the teens and lower 20’s with overnight lows in the single digits.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

23°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A snow shower early. Low near 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
18°F Some clouds. A snow shower early. Low near 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

27°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

28°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

17°F Cloudy Feels like 4°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
12°F Cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

26°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

22° / 18°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 22° 18°

Sunday

35° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 35° 25°

Monday

40° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 40° 21°

Tuesday

30° / 20°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 30° 20°

Wednesday

30° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 30° 17°

Thursday

25° / 10°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 19% 25° 10°

Friday

20° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
22°

21°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
21°

20°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
20°

20°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
20°

19°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
19°

19°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
19°

19°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
19°

19°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
19°

20°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
20°

22°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
22°

24°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
24°

26°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
26°

27°

1 PM
Cloudy
5%
27°

28°

2 PM
Cloudy
7%
28°

29°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
29°

30°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
30°

30°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
30°

29°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
29°

28°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
28°

28°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
28°

28°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
28°

28°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
28°

28°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
27°

