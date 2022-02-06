The big thaw is underway, but it will take some time to melt off the 6 to 9″ of snow the area received late last week. Snow issues linger on area roads too. Temperatures in the 40s melted more of the snow that blankets area roads, but with temperatures diving below freezing tonight, sneaky slick spots will redevelop. Black ice could be an issue on roads and parking lots. There will also likely be some slick spots on sidewalks.

The thaw will continue Monday and really accelerate Tuesday and Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear and cold conditions. Temperatures will fall off into the upper teens and 20s.





Cold temperatures Monday morning will ease with mostly sunny skies expected. There will be a wave of partly cloudy skies later in the morning and into the afternoon, especially northeast of Springfield. Temperatures will again climb into the 40s.

Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer Tuesday and Wednesday as west to southwest winds blow in a milder air mass. Afternoon temperatures will warm well into the 50s across the Ozarks with highs near 60° within reach to the south. This will really accelerate the snowmelt with much of the snow being erased by Wednesday afternoon.





A shot of chilly air will move in by Thursday, knocking highs back into the 40s. Winds will switch around to the southwest ahead of a stronger cold front Friday. This will push highs back into the 50s. The cold front will move through Friday evening with a shot of cold air plunging into the Ozarks by Saturday. It looks like we may see a day of highs in the 30s Saturday before rebounding a bit Sunday.

It’s a very quiet weather pattern with little to no chance for precipitation. Friday may offer up a chance for some light rain later in the day. The next chance for rain would likely hold off until around Tuesday to Wednesday of the following week.