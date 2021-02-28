Sunday, February 28 Overnight Forecast

We ended the month of February on a wet and cool note. Showers Sunday focused across areas south of the state line with a bit of severe weather rumbling by to the south. It’s a sign we’re starting to transition to the spring season.

Clouds were clearing out by late Sunday evening with chilly moonshine developing across the Ozarks. Temperatures by morning will settle into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A bright day will follow with sunny skies expected from start to finish. Temperatures will run a little cool, warming into the low to mid 50s during the afternoon. Winds will remain light though and the sunshine should feel pretty nice.

Clouds will stream back into areas near and south of the state line by Tuesday with a few light showers possible across Northern Arkansas. The difference in sky conditions will lead to a flip flopped temperature pattern with warmer temperatures to the north and cooler readings to the south.

Everybody will be enjoying sunshine and milder weather Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days should be able to top 60°. Afternoon highs are looking cooler again Friday as another storm passes through the region. Skies will tend to be cloudy, but most of the shower activity will stay just southwest of the Ozarks as the storm is forced southeast by a blocky pattern in the Eastern U.S.

Once that storm clears the area, we’ll be back to sunshine this weekend with temperatures remaining a little above normal.

