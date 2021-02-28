Sunday, February 28 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, and Taney Counties until 9 AM. Up to an inch, possibly an inch and a half are not out of the question. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Scattered showers continue on Sunday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Temperatures will gradually drop during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible south of I-44. Overall, between .50″ and 1″ will be possible.

Monday to start the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday could feature a shower or two but mostly cloudy skies will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday temperatures will be back up in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. The pattern suggests some rain by the end of the week but overall above-average temperatures continue into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

50°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a showers developing. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Mainly cloudy with a showers developing. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Branson

48°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

55°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain Shower

Rolla

53°F Rain Shower Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

West Plains

48°F Fog Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

51° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 51° 49°

Sunday

55° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 29°

Monday

54° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 33°

Tuesday

50° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 50° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 59° 38°

Thursday

60° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 41°

Friday

55° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 24% 55° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
52°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
53°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
55°

55°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
55°

55°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
55°

55°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
55°

55°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
55°

56°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
56°

56°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
56°

54°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
54°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
52°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
13%
51°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
47°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
43°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
38°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100