Sunday, February 23 Overnight Forecast

Most of the rain held off until late in the day, but it’s here now. The rain will be fairly steady throughout the night. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible closer to sunrise. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-40s.

Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will continue through the morning. Temperatures will slowly climb into the 50s by late morning.

The shower activity will sharpen up along a frontal boundary by noon along Hwy. 65. A few of these could intensify to marginally severe levels Monday afternoon across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas as the boundary moves east. Any threat for stronger storms should end by late afternoon as they push east of the area.

A FEW STRONGER STORMS MONDAY AFTERNOON

Light showers and drizzle will remain possible through the remainder of the afternoon into the evening hours.

Temperatures will peak around early to mid-afternoon with highs ranging from near 50° north and northwest to upper 50s and low 60s to the east and southeast. Look for temperatures to fall back into the 40s by early evening.

HIGHS ON MONDAY

Rain amounts through Monday afternoon will range from 1 to 1.5″ north to 0.5 to 1″ south. Some minor flooding of creeks and low lying areas is possible.

RAIN FORECAST THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

Clouds will linger Monday night with temperatures falling back into the 30s by morning. A chilly day will follow on Tuesday with peeks of sun possible along with highs in the 40s.

Rain showers will move into the area by late afternoon with a changeover to snow showers during the evening hours. Snow showers will continue through sunrise Wednesday before ending. Snow accumulations will be light with amounts under an inch expected. Some slick spots could develop by morning as temperatures slip a little below freezing.

Clouds will be slow to clear on Wednesday with temperatures stuck in the low to mid-30s.

A cold night will follow with skies becoming mostly clear and temperatures tumbling into the upper teens and low 20s.

Thursday and Friday look fairly similar. We’ll be in a northwest flow with a chance for clipper systems to deliver clouds at times along with a slight chance for rain or snow. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.

Saturday will be our transition day as the trough in the Eastern U.S. that will be delivering the cold later this week begins to ease its grip. Skies look mostly sunny on Saturday with highs near 50°. Sunday looks even warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.