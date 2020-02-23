Sunday, February 23 Forecast

Areal Flood Watch takes effect today, lasts through Monday

AREAL FLOOD WATCH takes effect on Sunday and goes through 6 PM Monday for most of our Missouri counties. Rain arrives and becomes widespread through Monday. Rain could be heavy at times, especially Sunday night, with 1-2″ totals expected. Watch for flooded low-water crossings, rivers, streams. NEVER drive through a flooded roadway!

Our storm system makes its approach arriving with showers by Sunday morning. Rain becomes widespread Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40’s.

The heaviest rain sets up Sunday night into Monday. Remember, it is hard to see flooding at night! Lows stay mild in the lower 40’s.

Monday will continue to be pretty rainy as our storm system slowly exits. Showers linger through the afternoon before finally clearing Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday stay in the upper 40’s.

Colder air comes in behind that storm with lows dipping into the 30’s by Tuesday morning.

A weak clipper system tracks through the Great Lakes on Tuesday bringing a chance for rain showers during the day, and maybe some light rain/snow at night. Highs on Tuesday will be chilly in the 40’s.

By Wednesday, even colder air spills into the Ozarks on the backside of that clipper. We could find a few light snow showers come in with the Arctic air. Highs will get stuck in the 30’s with lows dipping into the teens by Thursday morning.

We’ll find cold sunshine with the Arctic high overhead on Thursday, highs still in the 30’s. Temperatures moderate and creep closer to average by Friday into the weekend.

Overcast

Springfield

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
43°F Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
45°F A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
45°F Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Rolla

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
43°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

West Plains

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
43°F Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

48° / 43°
Showers
Showers 80% 48° 43°

Monday

49° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 49° 34°

Tuesday

46° / 28°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 20% 46° 28°

Wednesday

34° / 19°
Morning snow showers, windy
Morning snow showers, windy 20% 34° 19°

Thursday

39° / 24°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 39° 24°

Friday

45° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 27°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

6 PM
Rain
80%
45°

45°

7 PM
Rain
80%
45°

45°

8 PM
Rain
90%
45°

44°

9 PM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

10 PM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

11 PM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

12 AM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

1 AM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

2 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

3 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

4 AM
Rain
80%
44°

45°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
45°

45°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
45°

43°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
43°

47°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
47°

48°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
48°

50°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
50°

52°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
52°

53°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
53°

54°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
54°

53°

2 PM
Light Rain
80%
53°

53°

3 PM
Showers
50%
53°

49°

4 PM
Showers
50%
49°

48°

5 PM
Showers
50%
48°

