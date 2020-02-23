Sunday, February 23 Forecast

AREAL FLOOD WATCH takes effect on Sunday and goes through 6 PM Monday for most of our Missouri counties. Rain arrives and becomes widespread through Monday. Rain could be heavy at times, especially Sunday night, with 1-2″ totals expected. Watch for flooded low-water crossings, rivers, streams. NEVER drive through a flooded roadway!

Our storm system makes its approach arriving with showers by Sunday morning. Rain becomes widespread Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40’s.

The heaviest rain sets up Sunday night into Monday. Remember, it is hard to see flooding at night! Lows stay mild in the lower 40’s.

Monday will continue to be pretty rainy as our storm system slowly exits. Showers linger through the afternoon before finally clearing Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday stay in the upper 40’s.

Colder air comes in behind that storm with lows dipping into the 30’s by Tuesday morning.

A weak clipper system tracks through the Great Lakes on Tuesday bringing a chance for rain showers during the day, and maybe some light rain/snow at night. Highs on Tuesday will be chilly in the 40’s.

By Wednesday, even colder air spills into the Ozarks on the backside of that clipper. We could find a few light snow showers come in with the Arctic air. Highs will get stuck in the 30’s with lows dipping into the teens by Thursday morning.

We’ll find cold sunshine with the Arctic high overhead on Thursday, highs still in the 30’s. Temperatures moderate and creep closer to average by Friday into the weekend.