Sunday, February 21 Overnight Forecast

The thaw is well underway with a second day of temperatures well above freezing. A cold front moving into the area made for a gloomy day dealing the area clouds, drizzle and light fog. The front is moving through this evening with a beautiful stretch of weather to follow.

For tonight, look for clouds to clear and temperatures to drop. Melting snow on some of the roads will refreeze by morning and this could lead to patchy black ice Monday morning.

The early morning cold will give way to a bright and cool day with westerly winds quickly blowing in milder air. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s for highs Monday afternoon with even warmer weather Tuesday. In fact, temperatures Tuesday will warm into the 60s, and will be the warmest day so far in 2021. Tuesday’s warmth will come with sunny skies as well.

A cold front early Wednesday will trim back the warmth with highs around 10° cooler than Tuesday. It will be quiet day though with mostly sunny skies. Nearly all of the snow cover should be gone by Wednesday. The snow melt and thawing ground conditions will make for very soggy soil conditions throughout the week.

The week will end on a chillier note Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a risk of showers late Thursday into Friday as a weak storm moves through. Temperatures may be cold enough early Friday for some snow to mix in.

The weekend will offer a nice rebound in temperatures with highs back in the 50s. Saturday looks bright, but clouds and showers will move in for Sunday. We could have some thunder with this storm as higher humidity builds in ahead of the front.

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few rain/snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 20%.
26°F Partly cloudy. A few rain/snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 20%.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

42°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

42°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

39°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

41°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

42° / 26°
Drizzle
Drizzle 50% 42° 26°

Monday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 54° 33°

Tuesday

65° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 37°

Wednesday

53° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 53° 28°

Thursday

45° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 45° 31°

Friday

46° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 46° 33°

Saturday

55° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 48% 55° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

12 AM
Clear
7%
37°

35°

1 AM
Clear
2%
35°

33°

2 AM
Clear
2%
33°

30°

3 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

4 AM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
28°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
30°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
35°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
38°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
45°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
50°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
51°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
52°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
52°

49°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
49°

47°

7 PM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

8 PM
Clear
4%
46°

44°

9 PM
Clear
4%
44°

43°

10 PM
Clear
4%
43°

43°

11 PM
Clear
4%
43°
