Sunday, February 21 Overnight Forecast

The thaw is well underway with a second day of temperatures well above freezing. A cold front moving into the area made for a gloomy day dealing the area clouds, drizzle and light fog. The front is moving through this evening with a beautiful stretch of weather to follow.

For tonight, look for clouds to clear and temperatures to drop. Melting snow on some of the roads will refreeze by morning and this could lead to patchy black ice Monday morning.





The early morning cold will give way to a bright and cool day with westerly winds quickly blowing in milder air. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s for highs Monday afternoon with even warmer weather Tuesday. In fact, temperatures Tuesday will warm into the 60s, and will be the warmest day so far in 2021. Tuesday’s warmth will come with sunny skies as well.

A cold front early Wednesday will trim back the warmth with highs around 10° cooler than Tuesday. It will be quiet day though with mostly sunny skies. Nearly all of the snow cover should be gone by Wednesday. The snow melt and thawing ground conditions will make for very soggy soil conditions throughout the week.

The week will end on a chillier note Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a risk of showers late Thursday into Friday as a weak storm moves through. Temperatures may be cold enough early Friday for some snow to mix in.

The weekend will offer a nice rebound in temperatures with highs back in the 50s. Saturday looks bright, but clouds and showers will move in for Sunday. We could have some thunder with this storm as higher humidity builds in ahead of the front.