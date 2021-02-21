Sunday, February 21 Forecast

Sunday will feature some drizzle and light showers for the Ozarks. This will not be a washout day and we are not looking at heavy pockets of rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s. Generally, we are looking at less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Monday will be windy with temperatures in the lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies!! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.







Wednesday we will have increasing clouds with temperatures in the middle 50’s. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30’s.

It looks like the rain showers will hold off until the weekend so Thursday will feature a few clouds and temperatures in the 40’s.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play