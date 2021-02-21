Sunday, February 21 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Sunday will feature some drizzle and light showers for the Ozarks. This will not be a washout day and we are not looking at heavy pockets of rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s. Generally, we are looking at less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Monday will be windy with temperatures in the lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies!! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday we will have increasing clouds with temperatures in the middle 50’s. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30’s.

It looks like the rain showers will hold off until the weekend so Thursday will feature a few clouds and temperatures in the 40’s.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

32°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

31°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

26°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

40° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 40° 31°

Sunday

42° / 26°
Drizzle
Drizzle 50% 42° 26°

Monday

51° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 51° 32°

Tuesday

62° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 38°

Wednesday

52° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 52° 29°

Thursday

44° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 44° 30°

Friday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 47° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
34°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
35°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
36°

38°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
38°

39°

11 AM
Few Showers
34%
39°

40°

12 PM
Showers
43%
40°

41°

1 PM
Showers
59%
41°

42°

2 PM
Light Rain
60%
42°

42°

3 PM
Light Rain
60%
42°

42°

4 PM
Showers
59%
42°

41°

5 PM
Showers
52%
41°

40°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
40°

39°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
37°

36°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
36°

35°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
35°

34°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
34°

33°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
33°

31°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
31°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100