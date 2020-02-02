Sunday, February 2 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Super Sunday forecast before the cold and possibly snow returns —

Super Sunday looks just that, SUPER! Temperatures will be 20°+ above average, topping off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Tailgates can be outside with open-window for sure! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds.

Clouds will continue to increase Monday but temperatures will still be able to top off in the 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with rain moving in.

Showers and rain continue into Tuesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible, especially south and east of the interstate. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s before a cold front moves in and brings in much colder conditions. Rain will possibly end as some flurries. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Remember that uncertainty I mentioned? Well, here it comes. Another piece of energy will move into the Ozarks. The timing and placement of this piece are still uncertain. This piece of energy looks to bring snow chances to the Ozarks. Models are struggling to agree with timing, totals, location, everything. I have a chance of snow for the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 30’s. This will likely change so stay up to date with the latest forecast.

After Wednesday, temperatures will slowly rebound into the 30’s and 40’s by the end of the week with sunshine returning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

51° / 38°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 51° 38°

Sunday

70° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 70° 48°

Monday

65° / 47°
Cloudy and windy
Cloudy and windy 20% 65° 47°

Tuesday

54° / 30°
Periods of light rain
Periods of light rain 20% 54° 30°

Wednesday

34° / 24°
Wintry mix of precipitation
Wintry mix of precipitation 30% 34° 24°

Thursday

38° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 38° 27°

Friday

45° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 45° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

Trending Stories