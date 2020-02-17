Sunday, February 16 Overnight Forecast

Milder weather tried to build in over the weekend. Clouds suppressed temperatures a bit today, but there was enough sunshine for afternoon readings to get into the mid to upper 50s. The milder pattern will hang around through Presidents’ Day before a return to winter chill.

For tonight, we’ll have a few light showers breaking out, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will stay well above freezing with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will be heading higher by sunrise as moisture builds north into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s early on in the day, gradually warming through the 50s through the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with mainly light showers possible on and off throughout the day. Showers may focus up a bit along a cold front that will be moving southeast through the area by late afternoon.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

The cold front will usher in colder weather for Tuesday. Light showers will come to an end Monday evening with temperatures falling into the 30s by morning.

Clouds will be tough to get rid of on Tuesday and there may be a few light showers around during the morning as a weak weather system streaks through. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the low 40s.

Clear skies by Wednesday morning will open the door to a cold start to the day with lows in the 20s. Sunshine early on will dim as clouds increase by afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Cold air and some upper-level energy passing through could generate some snow showers to the south early Thursday. Arctic air will be building in too, making for a colder day with highs in the 30s.

COLDER PATTERN AFTER MONDAY

The arctic air mass coupled with clear skies and light winds will set us up for a cold night with lows in the upper teens. Sunny skies on Friday will push afternoon temperatures back into the 40s.

Weekend weather looks cool with rain returning to the area. Saturday looks partly sunny with Sunday turning wet as a storm moves in.