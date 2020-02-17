Sunday, February 16 Overnight Forecast

Milder weather tried to build in over the weekend. Clouds suppressed temperatures a bit today, but there was enough sunshine for afternoon readings to get into the mid to upper 50s. The milder pattern will hang around through Presidents’ Day before a return to winter chill.

For tonight, we’ll have a few light showers breaking out, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will stay well above freezing with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will be heading higher by sunrise as moisture builds north into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s early on in the day, gradually warming through the 50s through the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with mainly light showers possible on and off throughout the day. Showers may focus up a bit along a cold front that will be moving southeast through the area by late afternoon.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

The cold front will usher in colder weather for Tuesday. Light showers will come to an end Monday evening with temperatures falling into the 30s by morning.

Clouds will be tough to get rid of on Tuesday and there may be a few light showers around during the morning as a weak weather system streaks through. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the low 40s.

Clear skies by Wednesday morning will open the door to a cold start to the day with lows in the 20s. Sunshine early on will dim as clouds increase by afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Cold air and some upper-level energy passing through could generate some snow showers to the south early Thursday. Arctic air will be building in too, making for a colder day with highs in the 30s.

COLDER PATTERN AFTER MONDAY

The arctic air mass coupled with clear skies and light winds will set us up for a cold night with lows in the upper teens. Sunny skies on Friday will push afternoon temperatures back into the 40s.

Weekend weather looks cool with rain returning to the area. Saturday looks partly sunny with Sunday turning wet as a storm moves in.

Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 45°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 10% 56° 45°

Monday

58° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 58° 35°

Tuesday

41° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 41° 25°

Wednesday

44° / 24°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 44° 24°

Thursday

35° / 18°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 35° 18°

Friday

44° / 29°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 44° 29°

Saturday

48° / 35°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 48° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

4 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

5 AM
Showers
40%
47°

48°

6 AM
Showers
40%
48°

49°

7 AM
Showers
40%
49°

49°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

50°

9 AM
Showers
40%
50°

51°

10 AM
Showers
40%
51°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

12 PM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

1 PM
Showers
40%
54°

55°

2 PM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

3 PM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

4 PM
Showers
50%
55°

54°

5 PM
Showers
50%
54°

53°

6 PM
Showers
40%
53°

51°

7 PM
Showers
40%
51°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

