Sunday, February 16 Forecast

Weather

Warming trend through Monday, next rain chances --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will decrease Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40’s. Clouds will increase overnight with light, scattered rain showers possible.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day. Generally looking at light showers so less than a quarter of an inch is possible. Behind that rain will be another cold air mass so overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday will be colder with temperatures topping off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s.

A cold Canadian air mass with sag south Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will be chilly with temperatures in the lower 40’s and a few clouds with overnight lows in the lower 20’s. Thursday will be colder with temperatures in the upper 30’s under mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

That cold air mass will begin to retreat back north. Friday will be warmer in the middle 40’s with mostly sunny skies. A gradual warm-up will continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

42°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

52° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 52° 34°

Sunday

58° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 44°

Monday

60° / 35°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 60° 35°

Tuesday

42° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 42° 25°

Wednesday

41° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 41° 22°

Thursday

39° / 20°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 39° 20°

Friday

46° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 46° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

35°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

40°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

54°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

50°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

Trending Stories