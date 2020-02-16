Sunday, February 16 Forecast

Clouds will decrease Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40’s. Clouds will increase overnight with light, scattered rain showers possible.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day. Generally looking at light showers so less than a quarter of an inch is possible. Behind that rain will be another cold air mass so overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday will be colder with temperatures topping off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s.

A cold Canadian air mass with sag south Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will be chilly with temperatures in the lower 40’s and a few clouds with overnight lows in the lower 20’s. Thursday will be colder with temperatures in the upper 30’s under mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

That cold air mass will begin to retreat back north. Friday will be warmer in the middle 40’s with mostly sunny skies. A gradual warm-up will continue into the weekend.