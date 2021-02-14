Sunday, February 14 Overnight Forecast

A major cold wave got active again Sunday with the first of a pair of snowstorms developing during the day. By early evening 1 to 2″ of snow had already fallen. Temperatures remained extremely cold throughout the day with a morning low of 1° in Springfield and a high of 6°. That blew away the old record low high of 22° set in 1936. Record lows were also set in Joplin, Vichy, and West Plains.

Light to moderate snow will continue throughout the night and day on Monday with an additional 3 to 4″ expected in Springfield. Temperatures will also continue to make headlines with lows below zero and highs in the single digits. A Wind Chill Warning has been posted with wind chills expected to be lowest tonight and Monday night when they’ll approach -25°. This is a dangerous level of cold with frostbite possible on exposed skin in just 30 minutes.

The snow will taper off to flurries by early Monday evening with flurries possible throughout the night. Clouds will try to break up a bit Tuesday only to thicken back up by late afternoon as the next snowstorm approaches. Morning lows Tuesday will likely be the coldest we’ll experience out of this stretch of frigid weather, dipping well below zero and possibly near -10° northwest of Springfield. Some sun on Tuesday will help warm temperatures into the mid-teens for highs.

The next storm in this snowy pattern will push snow into the area Tuesday night. The snow will continue through Wednesday, tapering off by Thursday morning. Snow totals will again be highest to the southeast, generally 3 to 6″ near and south of I-44 with 1 to 3″ closer to Kansas City. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold with this storm with highs in the low 20s both Wednesday and Thursday.

The second storm will bring the area’s snow depth to 6 to 12″. Travel will continue to be impacted, even when it’s not snowing. Temperatures and weather conditions just won’t allow roads to improve very much into Friday.

Friday will mark the turnaround in the pattern as sunshine pushes temperatures to close to freezing. If we don’t top 32° it will bring us to 13 straight days where we’ve failed to warm above freezing. We haven’t done that since December of 1983.

The arctic blast finally loses its grip over the weekend. We should see some sunshine again on Saturday with highs above freezing. The next storm that moves in by Sunday will bring mainly rain to the area. Warmer weather is expected into the following week.

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

2°F Snow Shower Feels like -18°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low -4F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Accumulation of 2-4" possible.
-4°F Cloudy with snow. Low -4F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Accumulation of 2-4" possible.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Branson

6°F Snow Shower Feels like -8°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
1°F Snow likely. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

6°F Cloudy Feels like -9°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
1°F Snow likely. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Rolla

1°F Snow Shower Feels like -16°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low -3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
-3°F Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low -3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

6°F Cloudy Feels like -11°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
2°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

/ -4°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% -4°

Monday

/ -6°
Snow
Snow 80% -6°

Tuesday

16° / 12°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 16° 12°

Wednesday

22° / 13°
Snow
Snow 39% 22° 13°

Thursday

21° /
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 21°

Friday

32° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 32° 18°

Saturday

42° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 42° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

11 PM
Snow Showers
53%

12 AM
Snow
59%

1 AM
Snow
68%

2 AM
Snow
74%

3 AM
Snow
61%

-1°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
-1°

-2°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
-2°

-2°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
-2°

-2°

7 AM
Snow Showers
37%
-2°

-3°

8 AM
Snow Showers
42%
-3°

-3°

9 AM
Snow Showers
49%
-3°

-3°

10 AM
Snow Showers
55%
-3°

-1°

11 AM
Snow Showers
57%
-1°

12 PM
Snow Showers
57%

1 PM
Snow Showers
52%

2 PM
Snow Showers
43%

3 PM
Few Snow Showers
31%

4 PM
Cloudy
24%

5 PM
Cloudy
16%

6 PM
Cloudy
9%

7 PM
Cloudy
10%

8 PM
Cloudy
9%

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
