Sunday, February 14 Overnight Forecast





A major cold wave got active again Sunday with the first of a pair of snowstorms developing during the day. By early evening 1 to 2″ of snow had already fallen. Temperatures remained extremely cold throughout the day with a morning low of 1° in Springfield and a high of 6°. That blew away the old record low high of 22° set in 1936. Record lows were also set in Joplin, Vichy, and West Plains.





Light to moderate snow will continue throughout the night and day on Monday with an additional 3 to 4″ expected in Springfield. Temperatures will also continue to make headlines with lows below zero and highs in the single digits. A Wind Chill Warning has been posted with wind chills expected to be lowest tonight and Monday night when they’ll approach -25°. This is a dangerous level of cold with frostbite possible on exposed skin in just 30 minutes.







The snow will taper off to flurries by early Monday evening with flurries possible throughout the night. Clouds will try to break up a bit Tuesday only to thicken back up by late afternoon as the next snowstorm approaches. Morning lows Tuesday will likely be the coldest we’ll experience out of this stretch of frigid weather, dipping well below zero and possibly near -10° northwest of Springfield. Some sun on Tuesday will help warm temperatures into the mid-teens for highs.





The next storm in this snowy pattern will push snow into the area Tuesday night. The snow will continue through Wednesday, tapering off by Thursday morning. Snow totals will again be highest to the southeast, generally 3 to 6″ near and south of I-44 with 1 to 3″ closer to Kansas City. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold with this storm with highs in the low 20s both Wednesday and Thursday.

The second storm will bring the area’s snow depth to 6 to 12″. Travel will continue to be impacted, even when it’s not snowing. Temperatures and weather conditions just won’t allow roads to improve very much into Friday.

Friday will mark the turnaround in the pattern as sunshine pushes temperatures to close to freezing. If we don’t top 32° it will bring us to 13 straight days where we’ve failed to warm above freezing. We haven’t done that since December of 1983.

The arctic blast finally loses its grip over the weekend. We should see some sunshine again on Saturday with highs above freezing. The next storm that moves in by Sunday will bring mainly rain to the area. Warmer weather is expected into the following week.