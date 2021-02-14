Sunday, February 14 Forecast

A busy 24-48 hours coming. Here we go.

Winter weather advisories for our Missouri counties go from 6AM SUN – 6PM MON. Winter storm warnings for our Arkansas counties go from 6AM SUN – 12AM MON PM/TUES AM.

TIMING: THIS IS FOR SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. NOT THE ENTIRE WEEK. THIS IS FOR ROUND ONE ONLY. Snow begins on Sunday, around lunchtime here in Springfield, and continues all day into the night and into Monday morning. TOTALS: A general 4-6 inches is likely with this round of snow. Locally higher amounts are not out of the question. Everyone will likely see 4-6 inches though. IMPACTS: Since it has been so cold for so long, anything that falls will stick to everything: roads, grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses, sidewalks, all of it. HOW TO PREPARE: Fill up your gas tanks, have your snow shovel ready, stay home if you can, if you can’t stay home put a winter safety kit in your car NOW.

Wind Chill Advisories issued for tonight at 6PM until 6AM TUESDAY MORNING. Wind chills will be anywhere from -10°to -25° during that time frame. IMPACTS: Frostbite & hypothermia can happen quickly. HOW TO PREPARE: Stay inside if you can. If you have to go outside, layers, layers, layers. Cover as much skin as possible including hands, ears, and face.

Tuesday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will top off in the middle teens. Snow will begin to fall after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the single digits. Wednesday will be snowy again. All commutes will be slick. This round of snow will bring several more inches to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the lower 20’s with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Snow showers will linger into Thursday. Friday and Saturday look quiet.

Clear

Springfield Mo

5°F Clear Feels like -11°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 0F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
0°F Mainly cloudy. Low 0F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

9°F Partly Cloudy Feels like -2°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low near 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
5°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low near 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

10°F Partly Cloudy Feels like -2°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
5°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

2°F Clear Feels like -14°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
-1°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

9°F Clear Feels like -6°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
4°F A few passing clouds. Low 4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

/
Clear
Clear 0%

Sunday

/ -4°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% -4°

Monday

/ -7°
Snow
Snow 80% -7°

Tuesday

15° / 10°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 15° 10°

Wednesday

23° / 13°
Snow
Snow 39% 23° 13°

Thursday

23° /
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 23°

Friday

31° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 31° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%

3 AM
Cloudy
15%

4 AM
Cloudy
11%

5 AM
Snow
59%

6 AM
Snow
77%

7 AM
Snow
61%

8 AM
Snow
65%

9 AM
Snow Showers
56%

10 AM
Snow Showers
45%

11 AM
Snow Showers
43%

12 PM
Few Snow Showers
34%

1 PM
Few Snow Showers
32%

2 PM
Snow Showers
35%

3 PM
Snow Showers
39%

4 PM
Snow Showers
37%

5 PM
Snow Showers
41%

6 PM
Snow Showers
47%

7 PM
Snow Showers
57%

8 PM
Light Snow
63%

9 PM
Light Snow
61%

10 PM
Light Snow
67%

11 PM
Snow
76%
