Temperatures have been in a bit of a see-saw mode with a mild stretch last week giving way to a cold snap this past weekend. Temperatures will teeter the other way over the next several days. But, the warm spell could be followed by a round of wintry weather later this week.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and cold temperatures. Temperatures have tumbled this evening, but will likely rise a few degrees by morning as winds begin to pick up out of the southwest.

Valentine’s Day is on track to be a nice one with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.





It gets even better Tuesday as a pattern shift across the nation opens the door to a big warming trend. Skies look bright on Tuesday with temperatures climbing well into the 60s. Winds will be brisk out of the south with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

A storm moving out of the Southwest will send clouds into the Ozarks Wednesday with rain breaking out by late afternoon and early Wednesday evening. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will remain mild with highs back in the low to mid-60s.







The rain will pick up after dark Wednesday night with steady rain throughout the night. The rain will come down pretty good at times with totals over an inch possible by sunrise.

A cold front edging southeast will send temperatures tumbling by sunrise. Temperatures will likely drop below freezing shortly after sunrise along the interstate with the freeze line moving through Northern Arkansas Thursday afternoon. This will result in a risk of wintry weather as precipitation continues into Thursday afternoon.

This will be mainly a snow event on Thursday north of the interstate where some significant snowfall amounts are possible. Further south rain will change to a mix of freezing rain and sleet before possibly changing over to snow before ending. Some accumulations of ice, sleet, and snow look possible. Areas south of a Harrison, AR, to West Plains, MO, line can expect mainly rain.





Road impacts look possible from this storm, especially north of I-44. Stay tuned if you have travel plans Thursday into Thursday night.

Temperatures will likely fall back into the 20s Thursday with wind chills dropping through the teens.

This winter storm won’t last as long as the last one with sunshine and much warmer weather developing Friday. We’ll start the day with frigid temperatures but will likely end up with temperatures in the 40s as winds switch around to the southwest.

The pattern looks bright and quiet through the weekend with a warming trend. Afternoon highs will be back in the 50s Saturday and up near 60° Sunday.