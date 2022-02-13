Sunday will start with a few clouds in the sky before clearing out for a sunny day on tap. The clipper system will sweep through, keeping the temperatures chilly and making it a breezy day. The roller coaster will continue with the dip this weekend before warming up once again next week. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s, with plenty of sunshine, and winds from the NW will make it feel cooler than what the actual temperatures are. By Monday, a warm front slides through, allowing temperatures to warm up to the 50s! The mild temperatures won’t stop there, the 60s will be welcomed back on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a trough forming to the west of us. However, the trough must move somewhere, and it will slide over the Ozarks bringing showers, the potential for storms, and a wintry mix. Temperatures will drop with the system that moves through mid-next week.