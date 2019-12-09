Sunday, December 8 Overnight Forecast

Cold blast coming, quiet week ahead —

We started off this morning with dense fog in the eastern Ozarks. That plus mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the eastern Ozarks were only able to top off in the 40’s. Everywhere else, temperatures topped off in the 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies with our cold blast coming Monday night into Tuesday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into upper 40’s with mostly cloudy skies with a piece of energy moving through the Ozarks. There is little moisture for this to work with so light, scattered showers are possible but with little accumulations.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be able to top off in the middle 50’s by lunchtime but will then drop through the afternoon as a cold front pushes through and behind it will be a bitter blast of cold air. A few showers are possible with this front, mainly in the eastern Ozarks. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies during the day and overnight with temperatures tumbling into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday, clouds will be slow to clear during the day with temperatures only topping off in the upper 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s once again.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the upper 40’s and overnight lows in the 30’s. Wednesday will also be sunny.

Thursday will have a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Friday and Saturday, there is a chance for a shower or two but the next rain chances will be best on Sunday. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.

