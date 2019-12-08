Sunday, December 8 Forecast

Warm Sunday, cold blast coming —

Sunday will be warm and breezy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with a few places hitting 60° despite the mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Overnight Sunday, a piece of energy will push through the Ozarks and could bring some light showers. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, we will be able to make it into the middle 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. Then, a cold front will push through the Ozarks bringing light shower chances. Behind that front will be cold arctic air. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday, clouds will be slow to clear, winds will be out of the north, so temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 30’s to near 40°. Overnight lows will once again drop into the lower 20’s.

Wednesday will start off a warming trend with temperatures in the middle 40’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Thursday and Friday will have mostly cloudy skies with a few shower chances Friday night.