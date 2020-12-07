Sunday, December 6 Overnight Forecast

Quiet weekend weather will continue into the upcoming week. We’ll also enjoy a warming trend later this week.

For tonight, we’re looking at some chilly air spilling south across Eastern Missouri. This is bringing some low cloudiness to areas east of Hwy. 65 overnight. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Clouds should clear out of the Eastern Ozarks later Monday morning with sunny skies for most of the area through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s near Rolla to mid-50s west of Hwy. 65.





Chilly quiet weather will continue into Tuesday. Skies look bright and temperatures will start cold before ending up in the 50s Tuesday afternoon. Again, the coolest temperatures will be found further east.

By Wednesday, milder air will be spreading in from the west. This will make for mild weather in the heart of December both Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will remain mainly clear with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Keep in mind, average highs have dropped into the upper 40s, so this will be a really nice run of weather for the area. Winds don’t look overly strong either.

A storm will take shape in the middle of the country Thursday night into Friday. This storm will draw moisture back into the Ozarks on gusty south to southwesterly winds. Showers will spread in by Friday morning, continuing throughout the day. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Right now, it looks like the threat for stronger thunderstorms is minimal but it bears watching given the wind energy moving through with the storm.

Temperatures won’t be as warm as previous days, but should still manage to climb into the 50s.

Colder weather will follow the storm over the weekend. Clouds will be slow to clear out on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and cold with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the low 40s.

The pattern looks chilly into the following week with a warming trend heading into the weekend before Christmas. There’s really no sign at this point of any bitter cold weather making it into the area any time soon.