Sunday, December 6 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our pattern will change slightly for Sunday and Monday. A dip in the jet stream will bring in slightly cooler air for those days. Sunday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 40’s but still with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday, temperatures will still be chilly, but seasonal, topping off in the upper 40’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop again into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Tuesday temperatures will start to warm back up into the and lower and middle 50’s with a few clouds for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 30’s.

Wednesday will be mild with temperatures in the lower 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday will be mild and above-average again with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected again. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40;s.

Friday temperatures will be cooler in the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

53° / 28°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 53° 28°

Sunday

47° / 29°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 47° 29°

Monday

49° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 49° 30°

Tuesday

54° / 36°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 54° 36°

Wednesday

61° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 38°

Thursday

63° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 8% 63° 41°

Friday

52° / 35°
Showers
Showers 24% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

1 AM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

31°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

43°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

40°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

32°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
32°

32°

11 PM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

12 AM
Clear
10%
31°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100