Sunday, December 5 Overnight Forecast

Another 70° day was enjoyed across much of the Ozarks. This marks the third 70° day this month, and it looks like we’ll be back in 70° territory again later this week. First, we have to get through some stormy weather tonight and colder weather tomorrow.

For tonight, a cold front sweeping in from the northwest will meet up with an unstable air mass and generate scattered thunderstorms. A few of these could be severe with the severe threat confined to areas, generally south of I-44. The higher risk for severe storms will tend to be near and south of the state line. The severe threat should exit off to the southeast by 1 am. Locally damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size are the main risks, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain amounts will be light along the interstate with areas to the south picking up a quarter to a half an inch. Locally higher amounts over an inch are possible.

Much colder weather will spread in by morning with temperatures dipping a little below freezing shortly after sunrise. The cold will come with gusty northwest winds that will drive wind chills into the 20s.

Despite mainly sunny skies, temperatures won’t warm much. It will definitely be a “grab your coat” kind of day with afternoon highs in the 39 to 44° range.

Clear skies will come with light winds Monday evening. Temperatures will tumble quickly with overnight lows in the low to mid-20s.

Tuesday will remain cold. Lots of high clouds spreading through will make for a rather cloudy day too, especially north of the state line. Daytime highs will once again be in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will be on the rebound by Wednesday with sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures into the 50s.

The warming trend will surge on Thursday and Friday as winds become more west to southwesterly. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s Thursday and into the low to mid-70s Friday. This December warmth will challenge record highs again, especially Friday.

A strong cold front will usher in another round of cold temperatures by Saturday. The day will come with cloudy skies and some light rain in the morning. The cloud cover should thin some during the afternoon but highs will only be in the low to mid-40s.

Sunny skies can be expected Sunday with highs back in the low 50s after a cold morning.