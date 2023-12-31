As we say goodbye to 2023 today, we must say hello to cold temperatures. Yesterday, we were blessed with a slight warm-up bringing 50s to the Ozarks. But that heat won’t be sticking around.

A cold front pushed through the Ozarks in the early morning hours. While the front didn’t bring any precip, it did supply our region with a decent amount of cloud cover and colder weather.

Clouds will decrease as the day progresses, yet the cold weather will stick around. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the upper 30s

Once you factor in slightly breezy conditions with already cold temperatures, you have the recipe for a very unenjoyable feel-like temperature. Throughout the day, the wind chill will be limited to the mid-to-upper 20s.

For people planning on ringing in the New Year, bundle up! Mid-20s for midnight with wind chill threatening the teens.

The work week will get off to a cold and quiet start. Temperatures in the lower to middle 40s are expected for the majority of this week. Our best chance to see a return of active weather will be Friday night. A low-pressure system may bring light showers and potentially snowflakes in the overnight hours.