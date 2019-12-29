Sunday, December 29 Forecast

Showers continue, New Year’s forecast —

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. A few afternoon showers are possible and morning fog is likely. It will be another breezy day with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

For those of you that will be back at work on Monday, temperatures will be around average, only topping off in the lower 40’s with a few clouds and breezy once again. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 20’s.

Tuesday will be again in the 40’s with more sunshine. New Year’s Eve looks quiet and cold, with temperatures overnight dropping into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday to start off 2020, temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday we will see some showers with temperatures again in the 50’s.