Sunday, December 29 Forecast

Showers continue, New Year’s forecast —

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. A few afternoon showers are possible and morning fog is likely. It will be another breezy day with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

For those of you that will be back at work on Monday, temperatures will be around average, only topping off in the lower 40’s with a few clouds and breezy once again. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 20’s.

Tuesday will be again in the 40’s with more sunshine. New Year’s Eve looks quiet and cold, with temperatures overnight dropping into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday to start off 2020, temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday we will see some showers with temperatures again in the 50’s.

Clear

Springfield

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
49°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
48°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 46°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 70% 62° 46°

Sunday

53° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 53° 30°

Monday

42° / 26°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 42° 26°

Tuesday

44° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 44° 28°

Wednesday

53° / 38°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 53° 38°

Thursday

55° / 39°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 55° 39°

Friday

49° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 49° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

52°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

49°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
45°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

40°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

