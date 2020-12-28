Sunday, December 27 Overnight Forecast

Sunshine and southwest winds brought a couple of very mild days to the area after the cold outbreak on Christmas Day. Temperatures warmed into the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. The warm spell is coming to an end though and it looks like we’re in for colder and more active weather this week.

For tonight, we’ll cold and quiet conditions. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s with some high cloudiness spilling in by morning.

The high cloudiness will be rather thick throughout the day Monday and this will make for a high overcast with temperatures remaining cold.





Warmer air will begin spreading north into the area by Tuesday morning. The warm air will initially overrun the colder air at the surface generating a light wintry mix Tuesday morning, mainly near and north of the state line. No major travel issues are expected, but there could be a few slick spots early in the day Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to near 40° during the afternoon with skies remaining cloudy.

Warmer air will continue to build into the Ozarks Tuesday night into early Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will climb Tuesday night from near 40°, into the low 50s by Wednesday morning. Drizzle or light rain showers are possible Wednesday night and there could be some fog as well.

The cold front will push quickly across the area Wednesday with a steady rain moving in behind the front. Temperatures will fall from the 50s back into the 30s by mid to late afternoon. The rain will taper off from northwest to southeast Wednesday evening. There may be enough of a lag for a brief wintry mix Wednesday evening before the precipitation ends.

The break from the wet conditions will be brief with another storm moving northeast across Arkansas New Year’s Eve night. Colder air will be in place as precipitation moves north back across the area and rain or a wintry mix is expected to develop later in the day with a wintry mix New Year’s Eve night.

As colder air develops higher up in the atmosphere there will be a transition to snow by New Year’s Day morning. The snow will then quickly taper off from southwest to northeast. The rest of the day looks cloudy and cold with some flurries possible. A little more light snow or flurries looks possible Friday night as well.







It looks like this storm could impact travel, but amounts and where the storm will be most impactful is still uncertain. This should become more clear over the next few days.

By Saturday, sunshine returns and we begin to thaw out. Temperatures will likely still be cold, especially if we see wintry weather to finish out the week. Sunday looks bright and warmer.