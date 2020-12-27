Sunday, December 27 Forecast

Weather

Sunday, a cold front will move in bringing a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Temperatures will still be mild, topping off in the upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 30’s with a few clouds. Overnight low will drop into the upper 20’s with clouds filling back in as our next storm system approaches the Ozarks.

This is still a few days away and changes will take shape as we progress forward! One thing that has been consistent is that warmer air looks to come in aloft and overrun the colder air down toward the ground. This would leave us with the potential for freezing rain, changing to rain. Temperatures climb back into the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday and that is why the winter weather potential is staying lower for now. Eventually, colder air will work in behind the low and change lingering moisture over to some snow showers late Wednesday.

Our New Year’s Eve is looking much colder with decreasing cloud cover. Highs look to rise back into the mid-30s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Generally clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

49° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 41°

Sunday

58° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 40% 58° 28°

Monday

39° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 39° 30°

Tuesday

46° / 38°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 46° 38°

Wednesday

46° / 23°
Showers
Showers 59% 46° 23°

Thursday

35° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 35° 23°

Friday

41° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 41° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

1 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

2 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
1%
47°

44°

4 AM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
1%
44°

45°

6 AM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
46°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

54°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
57°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
1%
50°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°

42°

8 PM
Clear
2%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
3%
41°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
38°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
37°

36°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
36°

