Sunday, December 26 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

63° / 48°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 48°

Monday

58° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 58° 47°

Tuesday

67° / 35°
Rain
Rain 80% 67° 35°

Wednesday

53° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 53° 26°

Thursday

58° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 41°

Friday

62° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 21% 62° 53°

Saturday

62° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 62° 18°

Hourly Forecast

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
63°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
2%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
62°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
59°

56°

6 AM
Clear
4%
56°

54°

7 AM
Clear
3%
54°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
52°

52°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
52°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

58°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
49°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
49°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

It was a cookin’ Christmas and the persistent pattern of December warmth looks like it will continue through year’s end.

The Christmas holiday came with highs in the 70s Christmas Eve and in the 60s both Christmas Day and Sunday. Looking at the numbers, the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day stretch was the warmest Christmas holiday since 1889. Currently, this December ranks as the second warmest on record (going back to 1888) in Springfield and we’re on track to lock that in with a warm forecast through the end of the year.

It’s an active pattern with frontal boundaries moving through frequently this week. A cold front is set to move through early Monday. Temperatures overnight will continue to slowly warm ahead of the front with much of the night remaining mild with readings in the 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy much of the night but will clear out by morning. Temperatures will trend cooler too behind the cold front early Monday, especially for areas near and north of the interstate.

Monday will start bright and cool. High cloudiness will increase across the area, especially after noon. Temperatures will range from the 50s northwest to near 70° near Mtn. Home, AR.

Monday morning’s cold front will return north Monday night generating showers and a few thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A stripe of heavier rain is expected to set up near and north of the interstate where amounts of 1 to 2″ is possible. Rain amounts will be much lighter to the south.

Most of the rain will exit off to the east by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine working in from the west. Temperatures will be mild, warming into the 60s during the afternoon.

Another storm will move through the region Wednesday bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms across areas south of the interstate. Temperatures look a little cooler for most areas.

Sunny skies return Thursday along with a cold morning and cool afternoon.

Milder weather will make a quick return New Year’s Eve as yet another storm sweeps east toward the Ozarks. Clouds will be on the increase with showers and a few thunderstorms possible as we ring in the new year.

Showers will be on the way out early New Year’s Day with temperatures tumbling into the 40s and possibly 30s. We’ll close out the holiday weekend with cold and mostly clear conditions on Sunday. Morning lows could be the coldest we’ve seen yet this winter season with afternoon highs that struggle to get above freezing.

Clear

Springfield Mo

61°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Cloudy skies. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Jamie Warriner