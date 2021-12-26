Sunday, December 26 Overnight Forecast

It was a cookin’ Christmas and the persistent pattern of December warmth looks like it will continue through year’s end.

The Christmas holiday came with highs in the 70s Christmas Eve and in the 60s both Christmas Day and Sunday. Looking at the numbers, the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day stretch was the warmest Christmas holiday since 1889. Currently, this December ranks as the second warmest on record (going back to 1888) in Springfield and we’re on track to lock that in with a warm forecast through the end of the year.

It’s an active pattern with frontal boundaries moving through frequently this week. A cold front is set to move through early Monday. Temperatures overnight will continue to slowly warm ahead of the front with much of the night remaining mild with readings in the 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy much of the night but will clear out by morning. Temperatures will trend cooler too behind the cold front early Monday, especially for areas near and north of the interstate.

Monday will start bright and cool. High cloudiness will increase across the area, especially after noon. Temperatures will range from the 50s northwest to near 70° near Mtn. Home, AR.





Monday morning’s cold front will return north Monday night generating showers and a few thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A stripe of heavier rain is expected to set up near and north of the interstate where amounts of 1 to 2″ is possible. Rain amounts will be much lighter to the south.

Most of the rain will exit off to the east by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine working in from the west. Temperatures will be mild, warming into the 60s during the afternoon.

Another storm will move through the region Wednesday bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms across areas south of the interstate. Temperatures look a little cooler for most areas.

Sunny skies return Thursday along with a cold morning and cool afternoon.

Milder weather will make a quick return New Year’s Eve as yet another storm sweeps east toward the Ozarks. Clouds will be on the increase with showers and a few thunderstorms possible as we ring in the new year.

Showers will be on the way out early New Year’s Day with temperatures tumbling into the 40s and possibly 30s. We’ll close out the holiday weekend with cold and mostly clear conditions on Sunday. Morning lows could be the coldest we’ve seen yet this winter season with afternoon highs that struggle to get above freezing.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play