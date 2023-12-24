HAPPY CHRISTMAS EVE!! Tonight Santa and all his reindeer will be flying all around the world delivering plenty of presents. Hopefully, he remembers to pack an umbrella because he will be fighting through rainy conditions.

Rain will start in the West this morning as slowly pushes eastward. Springfield and regions east of Highway 65 will have to wait until the afternoon before heavier rainfall makes it to their doors.

This round of rainfall is shaping up to be quite the soaker. Along the I-49 corridor are under the gun of 1-2″ coming their way. Totals won’t be as impressive to the east but still fall somewhere between 0.5-0.75″.

Rain will persist throughout Christmas Eve. Thankfully, the bulk of the rain will be wrapped up by Christmas morning. However, I can’t rule out the chance of some light drizzle lingering around similar to what we experienced on Friday.

Once Santa flies away, he will be taking the warm temperatures with him. Temperatures will be decreasing during Christmas day to the low 40s. We’ll be stuck with temperatures in those low 40s to potentially round out 2023.

Tuesday carries the potential to see some flurries in the Ozarks. Moisture will wrap around the backside and cool side of a low-pressure system. Areas in Nebraska and South Dakota will experience HEAVY snowfall with over a foot coming down. For us, we may just witness a couple of flakes with no accumulation expected.

I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, safe travels, and enjoy time spent with family and loved ones!