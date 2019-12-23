Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Sunday, December 22 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mild stretch continues into Christmas, next rain chances —

Temperatures today topped off in the 50’s area-wide with plenty of sunshine! This will continue into Christmas with temperatures in the 60’s. Our next rain chances don’t come until the end of the week into the weekend.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties along I-49 from 3 AM until 10 AM. Remember: leave extra space between you and the car in front fo you.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with patchy to dense fog possible. Otherwise, we will be clear and cold.

Monday will be sunny and mild! Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 60’s, about 20° above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday for Christmas Eve, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s so Santa should have no issues!

Christmas Day will be much like Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60’s with a few clouds. This will likely crack the top 10 of warmest Christmas’ in Springfield. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40’s.

Thursday will still be mild with temperatures near 60° and a few clouds. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Friday into the weekend will be mostly cloudy with showers possible. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

34°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Areas of dense fog developing. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A clear sky. Areas of dense fog developing. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of dense fog developing. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Areas of dense fog developing. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mainly clear. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

57° / 30°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 57° 30°

Monday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 64° 45°

Wednesday

63° / 44°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 63° 44°

Thursday

59° / 42°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 59° 42°

Friday

53° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 53° 45°

Saturday

52° / 35°
Showers
Showers 50% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

10 PM
Clear
10%
37°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
10%
36°

36°

2 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
39°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

7 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
44°

Trending Stories