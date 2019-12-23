Sunday, December 22 Overnight Forecast

Mild stretch continues into Christmas, next rain chances —

Temperatures today topped off in the 50’s area-wide with plenty of sunshine! This will continue into Christmas with temperatures in the 60’s. Our next rain chances don’t come until the end of the week into the weekend.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties along I-49 from 3 AM until 10 AM. Remember: leave extra space between you and the car in front fo you.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with patchy to dense fog possible. Otherwise, we will be clear and cold.

Monday will be sunny and mild! Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 60’s, about 20° above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday for Christmas Eve, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s so Santa should have no issues!

Christmas Day will be much like Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60’s with a few clouds. This will likely crack the top 10 of warmest Christmas’ in Springfield. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40’s.

Thursday will still be mild with temperatures near 60° and a few clouds. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Friday into the weekend will be mostly cloudy with showers possible. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time.