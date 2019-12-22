Sunday, December 22 Forecast

Mild stretch continues, Christmas Eve and Day forecast —

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warmer conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Monday, our mild stretch continues with temperatures in the lower 60’s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday for Christmas Eve, temperatures will make it into the middle 60’s with a few clouds but no rain expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday for Christmas Day will have a few clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Thursday will be a transition day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies ahead of a storm system that will bring us our next rain chances.

Friday will again be mostly cloudy and cooler, in the lower 50’s, with late showers possible that will continue into Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system so stay tuned to the latest forecast.