Sunday, December 22 Forecast

Mild stretch continues, Christmas Eve and Day forecast —

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warmer conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Monday, our mild stretch continues with temperatures in the lower 60’s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday for Christmas Eve, temperatures will make it into the middle 60’s with a few clouds but no rain expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday for Christmas Day will have a few clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Thursday will be a transition day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies ahead of a storm system that will bring us our next rain chances.

Friday will again be mostly cloudy and cooler, in the lower 50’s, with late showers possible that will continue into Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system so stay tuned to the latest forecast.

Clear

Springfield

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Generally clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Saturday

51° / 31°
Clear
Clear 10% 51° 31°

Sunday

57° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 57° 34°

Monday

63° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 39°

Tuesday

64° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 64° 43°

Wednesday

61° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 61° 44°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 59° 40°

Friday

54° / 45°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 54° 45°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
10%
32°

30°

4 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

5 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

6 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

7 AM
Clear
10%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
35°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

44°

6 PM
Clear
10%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

8 PM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

9 PM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

10 PM
Clear
10%
37°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
10%
36°

