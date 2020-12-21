Sunday, December 20 Overnight Forecast

Warm-up before rain chances and cold conditions --

It was sunny today with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s! We will continue to warm-up into the 60’s by Tuesday before a cold front bringing a bitter blast just in time for Christmas.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30’s with mostly starry skies and windy conditions.

A storm system will pass to our north and have no impact on our weather but we will feel the breezy conditions as it passes.

Monday will be breezy with sunny skies. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be mild and breezy with more sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s and increasing clouds.

Wednesday temperatures will start off in the lower 50’s. A cold front will push through during the day and this will bring light rain showers, cold temperatures, and a few snow showers. As the cold air moves in, the snow will mix in, so little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Thursday for Christmas Eve will be chilly with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens.

Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine.

Clear

Springfield Mo

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

52° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 34°

Monday

56° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 56° 31°

Tuesday

63° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 47°

Wednesday

50° / 20°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 50° 20°

Thursday

30° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 30° 18°

Friday

42° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 42° 26°

Saturday

47° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 47° 31°

Hourly Forecast

39°

12 AM
Clear
2%
39°

39°

1 AM
Clear
2%
39°

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

39°

3 AM
Clear
1%
39°

40°

4 AM
Clear
1%
40°

41°

5 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

7 AM
Clear
3%
39°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
39°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

53°

5 PM
Clear
0%
53°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

8 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
2%
44°

41°

10 PM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

11 PM
Clear
3%
40°

