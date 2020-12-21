Sunday, December 20 Overnight Forecast

It was sunny today with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s! We will continue to warm-up into the 60’s by Tuesday before a cold front bringing a bitter blast just in time for Christmas.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30’s with mostly starry skies and windy conditions.

A storm system will pass to our north and have no impact on our weather but we will feel the breezy conditions as it passes.

Monday will be breezy with sunny skies. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be mild and breezy with more sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s and increasing clouds.

Wednesday temperatures will start off in the lower 50’s. A cold front will push through during the day and this will bring light rain showers, cold temperatures, and a few snow showers. As the cold air moves in, the snow will mix in, so little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.







Thursday for Christmas Eve will be chilly with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens.

Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine.