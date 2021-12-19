Sunday, December 19 Overnight Forecast

Sunday

42° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 26°

Monday

51° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 51° 27°

Tuesday

54° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 27°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 52° 37°

Thursday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 49°

Friday

71° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 71° 41°

Saturday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 58° 41°

32°

11 PM
Clear
2%
32°

32°

12 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
2%
31°

29°

2 AM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
28°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
28°

27°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
27°

28°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
28°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
28°

31°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
31°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
37°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

44°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

38°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
38°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
37°

35°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
35°

34°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
34°

We endured a rare cold snap this weekend. A cloudy morning left a cold footprint across much of the Ozarks with highs only in the 30s, despite sunny afternoon conditions. Springfield’s high was only 36°, the coldest high since February of this past winter.

We’ll gradually put the cold weather in the rearview mirror this week with another round of toasty December temperatures in time for Santa’s big day.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures falling into the mid-20s.

We’ll begin Monday with cold and frosty weather. Sunshine and southwest winds will start up a warming trend across the Ozarks with afternoon highs trying to slip above 50°.

The pattern will remain cool and quiet through Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. Skies will be clear as well.

Another dose of unusually warm weather will get underway Thursday as a trough settles into the Western U.S. This will help push unusually warm air back across the region. Thursday looks mostly sunny with afternoon highs up around 60°.

Christmas Eve looks even warmer, in fact, it looks like it may be the warmest Christmas Eve since 1955. The day looks partly sunny and windy with afternoon highs in the low 70s. This will be close to records set for the date. Springfield’s record high for Christmas Eve is 74° set in 1955.

Mild and breezy weather will stick around into Christmas Eve night as a cold front sweeps in from the northwest. No rain is expected with the front as it passes across the area through Christmas morning.

Cooler weather will move in behind the front, but temperatures will remain above normal with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s Christmas afternoon.

Mild weather will stick around through Sunday. Christmas Day’s front will lift back to the north by Sunday bringing clouds and a chance for showers with it.

It looks like the overall pattern will remain warmer than normal into the last week of the month. A flip to colder weather may be in store shortly after the start of the new year.


Clear

Springfield Mo

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

26°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Jamie Warriner