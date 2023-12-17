You can safely say goodbye to wet weather. All of that pushed out of our region last night, setting the scene for a much sunnier Sunday.

Temperatures in the 50s will return for today with a few high clouds in the sky. Overnight temperatures will be fairly similar to what we experienced last night with most places right around the freezing mark. Make the most out of it because the warmth disappears on Monday.

A cold front will be pushing through later this evening. As it traverses across our region it will be hard to detect as it won’t bring any precipitation or change in cloud cover. However, winds will pick up and shift to a northerly direction.

Chilly Canadian Air will rush in on Monday causing temperatures to plummet. Most places will struggle to reach into the 40s. Temperatures for Monday night will threaten to dip into the teens. The cold will be short-lived thankfully.

Warmth returns on Tuesday with a southerly flow. Near 50 for Tuesday with even warmer weather on the back half of the work week. We will transition to a fairly similar pattern to what we just experienced last week, opening the door for mild air to reinstate.

We will hold on to temperatures in the 50s through Christmas. Just note, that Christmas Weekend is shaping up to be both warm and wet. We can be faced with multiple rounds of rainfall before Saint Nicholas makes his yearly trip.