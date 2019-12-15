Sunday, December 15 Overnight Forecast

Winter alerts issued for several counties in the Ozarks —

WINTER ALERTS: Winter Storm Warning issued for our northern counties. Winter Weather Advisory continues for counties along I-44, including Greene County. Both go until 6 PM Monday evening. Use caution when driving Sunday evening and all day Monday.

Today has been cold and rainy here in Springfield with temperatures staying just above freezing. Some elevated surfaces are seeing a glaze of ice but overall roads are just wet here. To our north, however, they have seen freezing rain and some snow causing slick spots on roads. Caution is advised when traveling.

Overnight tonight temperatures will remain around freezing so forecasting has been a bit tricky. I expect mostly drizzle and freezing drizzle across the Ozarks. Areas south of Highway 60 will see mainly drizzle and mist. Areas north of Highway 60 have a better chance of seeing freezing drizzle which could cause elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads to become slick for the Monday morning commute.

We’ll start off Monday with a light drizzle and light rain. As our storm system moves east, colder air will wrap around. This will cause freezing rain to develop along and north of Highway 60, causing slick roads. This will then transition to snow.

As temperatures continue to drop, I expect minor accumulations here in Springfield, generally less than an inch. The further north you go, the more snow accumulations you will find. Central Missouri will see the most snow.

I also expect there to be ice accumulations especially east of Highway 65.

All of this will move out by Monday night taking clouds with it so temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Wind chills will be in the teens for the Tuesday morning bus stop.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will begin our quiet but warming trend for the rest of the week. A few clouds will be possible Thursday and Friday but overall looking at temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Overcast

Springfield

34°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with some evening fog. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Cloudy skies with some evening fog. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

34°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
32°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

35°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
32°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

36° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 36° 31°

Monday

34° / 19°
Wintry mix of precipitation
Wintry mix of precipitation 50% 34° 19°

Tuesday

38° / 22°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 38° 22°

Wednesday

46° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 46° 31°

Thursday

51° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 51° 34°

Friday

48° / 33°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 48° 33°

Saturday

50° / 30°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 50° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
33°

33°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

31°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

29°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
29°

29°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
29°

28°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
28°

28°

7 AM
Freezing Drizzle
30%
28°

28°

8 AM
Freezing Drizzle
30%
28°

28°

9 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
28°

29°

10 AM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
29°

30°

11 AM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
30°

31°

12 PM
Snow Showers
40%
31°

31°

1 PM
Snow Showers
40%
31°

31°

2 PM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

31°

3 PM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

30°

4 PM
Snow Showers
50%
30°

29°

5 PM
Snow Showers
50%
29°

