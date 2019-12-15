Sunday, December 15 Overnight Forecast

Winter alerts issued for several counties in the Ozarks —

WINTER ALERTS: Winter Storm Warning issued for our northern counties. Winter Weather Advisory continues for counties along I-44, including Greene County. Both go until 6 PM Monday evening. Use caution when driving Sunday evening and all day Monday.

Today has been cold and rainy here in Springfield with temperatures staying just above freezing. Some elevated surfaces are seeing a glaze of ice but overall roads are just wet here. To our north, however, they have seen freezing rain and some snow causing slick spots on roads. Caution is advised when traveling.

Overnight tonight temperatures will remain around freezing so forecasting has been a bit tricky. I expect mostly drizzle and freezing drizzle across the Ozarks. Areas south of Highway 60 will see mainly drizzle and mist. Areas north of Highway 60 have a better chance of seeing freezing drizzle which could cause elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads to become slick for the Monday morning commute.

We’ll start off Monday with a light drizzle and light rain. As our storm system moves east, colder air will wrap around. This will cause freezing rain to develop along and north of Highway 60, causing slick roads. This will then transition to snow.

As temperatures continue to drop, I expect minor accumulations here in Springfield, generally less than an inch. The further north you go, the more snow accumulations you will find. Central Missouri will see the most snow.

I also expect there to be ice accumulations especially east of Highway 65.

All of this will move out by Monday night taking clouds with it so temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Wind chills will be in the teens for the Tuesday morning bus stop.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will begin our quiet but warming trend for the rest of the week. A few clouds will be possible Thursday and Friday but overall looking at temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s.