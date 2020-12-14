Sunday, December 13 Overnight Forecast

Some of us saw snow today, others saw cold rain and some just saw cloudy skies. It was a wide range of weather today. There was a sharp cut-off of who saw snow and who did not, mainly along HWY 60. Areas to the south saw a few inches, most saw a dusting near HWY 60, and north saw basically nothing. These snow showers will move out tonight leaving behind cold conditions for Monday morning.

This weak, fast-moving system will move out tonight and temperatures will tumble into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Because of the wet roads, some could become slick overnight into Monday morning. Take it slow for the Monday morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the potential for some snow showers across the Ozarks. Little accumulation is likely at this time. It will be cold with temperatures in the 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with cold conditions. Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. Friday into the weekend looks warmer with a chance of some showers by Saturday.