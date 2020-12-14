Sunday, December 13 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Cold week ahead, snow showers possible Tuesday

Some of us saw snow today, others saw cold rain and some just saw cloudy skies. It was a wide range of weather today. There was a sharp cut-off of who saw snow and who did not, mainly along HWY 60. Areas to the south saw a few inches, most saw a dusting near HWY 60, and north saw basically nothing. These snow showers will move out tonight leaving behind cold conditions for Monday morning.

This weak, fast-moving system will move out tonight and temperatures will tumble into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Because of the wet roads, some could become slick overnight into Monday morning. Take it slow for the Monday morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the potential for some snow showers across the Ozarks. Little accumulation is likely at this time. It will be cold with temperatures in the 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with cold conditions. Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. Friday into the weekend looks warmer with a chance of some showers by Saturday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

32°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Starry. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow ending. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Snow ending. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

32°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

34°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
25°F Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

35° / 21°
Snow
Snow 60% 35° 21°

Monday

40° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 40° 25°

Tuesday

37° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 37° 23°

Wednesday

37° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 37° 21°

Thursday

45° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 45° 31°

Friday

49° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 49° 36°

Saturday

48° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 48° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
31°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

27°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
27°

26°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
26°

25°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
25°

25°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
25°

25°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
25°

24°

6 AM
Clear
7%
24°

24°

7 AM
Clear
7%
24°

24°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
24°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
28°

31°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
31°

34°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

37°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
41°

40°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

38°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

34°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

31°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
31°

31°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
31°

